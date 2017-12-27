New Years Eve at Bellevue Bowl

Bellevue Bowl is continuing their family and adult New Years Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31.
The Family Moonlight bowling starts at 6:30 p.m. and run till 9:30 p.m. It includes moonlight bowling , free shoe rentals, hats and noise makers, pieces of pizza and a soft drink, plus music.
The cost is ages 13 & up is $15 per person, age 12 & under is $12 per person. After Dec. 29 all ages are $15 per person. The adult program starts at 10 p.m. till 1 a.m. and includes party hats, horns, leis, door prizes, free shoe rentals, spare lounge bar specials, and a champagne toast at midnight.
To top it off, the adult party will receive biscuit and gravy, sausage, hash browns buffet served after midnight. Pre-pay is $20 per person, after tomorrow it jumps to $25 per person. If you plan on celebrating 2018 in this year, call Bellevue Bowl at 358-6466 to reserve your spot.
Bellevue Bowl New Year programs are for anyone to celebrate the New Year in style and have some fun with the kids and adults. You don't have to be a bowler.
High Rollers
Rod Hoofard 246, Ryan Rivas 269, Minda Krone 179, Mark Heffner 199, John Eversole 195, Rick Perez 193, Pam Turpen 189, Jan Moore 178, Marie Herrera 186, Neill Barcellos 266, Ron Labuga 245, Gayle Sagin 172, Bill Hickman 641, Mike Ingram 218, Danny robert 202, Sean McCulloch 289, Nate Flanigan 667, Marjory Cole 158, Todd Gilles 227, Adam Andrino 237, Jenny Avellar 188, Julie Herr 165, Gene Wallace 627, Gene Broussard 668.
Cal-State Senior Checks are rolling
Checks are rolling in for some local bowlers from the 48th Annual Cal-State Senior tournament that were held at both bowling centers in Modesto. The A team even had the Oldies placing in 26th with team members T.J. Rowen and Ed Rowen, Charli and Jerry McMillian each received $57. The top shooter on the team was T.J. placing in the team, singles, and the all-events for a total of $140.
The A doubles had Karen Hunter and Janie Schropp in 33th for $62 each. In the B doubles had Nancy White and Linda Roach in 23th for $90 each. In the B singles had Greg Bennett taking first place with an 823 series for $250. Dan Erreca from Los Banos placed in 14th in the B singles for $155. Bennett and Ed "Slick" Huddleston also place in 27th in the B doubles for $79 each. Huddleston placed in the B singles in 67th for $54.
In the B team event had our local entry #488, with members from the Central Valley Nisei league that placed in first with team members Donna Stone, Debbie Taliaferro, Dave Egleston, and Monty Stone. They broke the bank with a check for $1,200.
Congratulations to all the winners this year. Next year the 48th Annual Cal-State Seniors will be running from Oct. 20-21 to Nov. 17-18, 2018. Team will be held at Steve Cook's Fireside Lanes in Citrus Heights and Doubles and Singles at the AMF Mardi Gras Lanes in Sacramento. Bennett will receive an award when he bowls next year in the Senior State in Sacramento for taking first place in the B singles this year.
No-Tap event dates
On Friday, Jan. 12, McHenry Bowl will start their new season with the Snowman's Senior No-tap at 1 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 19, Yosemite Lanes will host their monthly senior no-tap at 1 p.m. There will not be a no-tap at Black Oak Lanes this month.
Happy New Years to everyone.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
