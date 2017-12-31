Sports

Roundup: Golden Valley’s Moore scores 30 as Cougars wrap up San Diego tournament

Merced Sun-Star Staff

December 31, 2017 11:55 AM

December 31, 2017

SAN DIEGO

The Golden Valley High girls basketball team finished 1-3 at the SoCal Holiday Classic in San Diego.

Senior Delia Moore scored 30 points with the help of four 3-pointers in a 57-50 loss to University City from San Diego on Saturday. Moore also had 10 rebounds. Grace Mello and Leah Doyle both finished with six points.

The Cougars’ lone win in the tournament was a 48-38 win over Marshall on Friday. Moore had 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals. Mello had 15 points.

Golden Valley also had a 52-36 loss to Campo Verde and a 56-38 loss to Villa Park.

Livingston 55, Oakdale 40 in Oakdale – Annie Winton scored 28 points as the Wolves improved to 8-6 this season.

Boys Basketball

Merced finishes 3-1 in Las Vegas Tournament

The Bears won their last three games in the Las Vegas Prep Tourney to improve to 9-4 on the season. Merced recorded wins over Western of Las Vegas, Garfield of Los Angeles, and Valley of Las Vegas.

Jeremy Redwine and Xavier Stewart were both named to the all-tournament team.

Golden Valley 68, East Union 31 in Sonora – The Cougars (10-4) finished in third place at the Columbia College Tournament. Bryan Livesay led the way with a career-high 26 points with the help of five 3-pointers. Etrell Bowers added 16 points.

Girls Soccer

Livingston 4, Delhi 2 in Delhi – Krisma Nunez and Alexia Gonzalez both scored two goals for the Wolves. Ashleigh Huerta and Aliyah Albores recorded assists as Livingston improved to 6-2-2.

College Women’s Basketball

UC Merced 82, Midland University 74 in Atherton – Christina Castro tied the program record with a career-high 37 points as the Bobcats (9-6) won their fifth consecutive game.

Mia Belvin added 16 points for UC Merced.

Merced College 88, Vandenberg AFB 36 in San Luis Obispo – Tajaheray McMahan led five Blue Devils in double-figures with 20 points. Champelle Kelly added 15 points as Merced College finished 2-1 at the Cuesta College Tournament.

Men’s Basketball

Occidental College 63, UC Merced 49 in Los Angeles – Jonah Cottrell scored a career-high 15 points as the Bobcats dropped to 5-8 on the season.

