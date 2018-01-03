Student scholarships are available

If you are a bowler in the Merced County Bowling Association who has a graduating senior this year from a high school in Merced County, you can submit an application for a $1,000 student scholarship. A son, daughter, nephew, niece, step child, foster child, or any family member who is related to you.
If you have a student that is attending a college or trade school at the present time you can apply. If you remember when our association held a student scholarships tournaments at Bellevue Bowl and Castle Lanes and if your child won the tournament they can also apply.
The Hall of Fame Scholarships awards three $1,000 scholarships, and the Joyce Bigham $1,000 memorial scholarship. Bigham was a Hall of Fame member. This scholarship is provided by Mr. Don Belen of Los Banos, long time companion of Bigham.All students and family members should contact our chairman Sharon Roper at 209-357-0492 or e-mail at sharon11437@aol.com for my more information.
Seniors celebrated New Years in Paris
Close to 209 senior men and women from the Valley were rolling in the New Years Eve Party in Paris at McHenry Bowl last Sunday afternoon during their senior no-tap tournament. Bowlers were treated to a trip-tip buffet with all the trimmings and great deserts during the afternoon.
When the clock struck 3 p.m. local time, it was midnight in Paris, France, and everyone raised their champagne glasses in a toast to the New Year. During the afternoon no-tap tourney we had several locals scoring with colored headpins during the day. You thought that several bowlers who picked up a quarter for the headpin had won $100. A lot of excitement and yelling.
In the high game pot for the women were Minda Krone, Linda Roach, and Yolanda Wash. In the men's high game pot were Mickey Wallbaum, Bob Heller, and your truly. In the overall high series were Don Andrino and Heller.
High Rollers
Lynnell DiFrancia 182, Sean Kucius 221, Steve Mead 220, Keith Docherty 265/695, Fred Ruell 212, Mike Danel 199, Joan Baker 167, Pam Graham 157, Mark Thompson 258, Lora Schullerts 151, Ed Lyon 197, Cynthia Bennett 173, Jerry McMillian 202, Joe Powers 214, Ed Huddleston 234, Bill Helms 238, Julie Flowers 180, Corey Phillips 269, Adam Farris 651, Pete DeVries 235/637, Flora Bills 156, Jim Baker 165, Greg Bennett 246, and Verna Fellows 199.
Black Oak Senior No-Tap
Black Oak Lanes will be up and rolling in 2018 for their monthly senior 9-pin no-tap this Friday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. The mini tourney is handicap and has an entry fee of $15 for three games of to-tap. High game for men and women is paid out after each game.
The total series winners for men and women are announced at the end of the tournament. And of course, as always coffee and cookies are provided for the seniors from the lanes. This tournament is pre-paid only and if you wish to join the seniors you can by calling Jeff Hurley, tournament director at 209-928-9437 to give him your bowling information.
500 Club Championship Tournament and meeting
Our local Merced/Atwater Women's 500 Club is hosting their Annual Club Championship Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. This is a handicap tournament of three games of regular bowling. Entry fee is $25 with an added bonus of $100 being added to the prize fund.
You must have rolled in two local club tournaments in 2017 to qualify for the Championship. Entry forms are now available at Bellevue Bowl. Prior to the tourney, the club will be holding its annual club meeting at 10:30 a.m. If you have questions or want something answered from the club, please attend the meeting.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
