500 Club Championship is scheduled for Sunday

The 500 Club Championship is this Sunday, Jan 14 at 1 p.m. at Bellevue Bowl. This tournament is open to all women bowlers who are in good standings with the Merced/Atwater Women's 500 Club.
The Championship is a handicap tourney of three games of regular bowling. Entry fee if $25 and this year the club has added $100 to the prize fund. You must have rolled in two club tournaments in 2017 to qualify for this event. Entry forms are now available at Bellevue Bowl.
Members are required to wear you club shirts. No finger food at this tournament. There will be a 50/50 drawing during the event. Check-in is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Prior to the tourney, the club will be holding its annual club meeting at 10 a.m.
They will be going over pending rule changes, and changes in their tournaments for the year. If you have rolled a 500 series in league play you can join the club this Sunday during the meeting. If you have an questions or want something answered from the board, please attend the meeting. Deadline for entries is today.
Senior Singles Tournament
The Merced County USBC Association will be hosting it senior handicap singles tournament on Saturday, January 20 at 11 a.m. There are two divisions according to your age. The A-division is 50-64 and the B-division is 65 and up.
Entry fee is $25 for three games of regular bowling. You will use your highest USBC book average of 2016-2017. Walk-ins will be accepted the day of the tourney for $30. The tournament is open to all men and women and there is no separate division for men or women.
High Rollers
Maggie Barraza 178, Sharee Frazier 161, Jeff Stout 267, Dennis Barcellos 192, Rick Perez 195, Joanna Summerton 164, Gary Wescott 192, Daniel Stephens 135, Jamie Shank 190, Marty Daniel 279/732, Courtney Dahlin 246, Travis Mason 215, Larry Valenti Jr. 691, Tom McBride 570, Dick Miller 220, Nevora Nush 190. Neill Barcellos had plenty in his tank in the Guys & Dolls as he rolled a first game 300, backed it with a 289, and then the tank went dry with a 247 for a super 836. His highest.
New Years Resolutions for 2018
Bowlers are just like golfers, except they have bigger balls and they have New Year Resolutions like everyone does. How about hitting the pocket and leaving the 10 pin, then trying to pick up the 10 pin?
The resolution is not to leave the 10 pin period. And the 300 game is coming this year to one lucky bowler. Who knows it could be you with the 165 average?
Have a string of eight, nine, or ten in a row, then you leave a solid 8 pin or a 10 pin and chalk up another 279. Let's just learn from our past bowling mistakes as we enjoy the remainder of the 2018 season.
Student Scholarships
Your student must be younger than 25 years old as of February 28, 2018 which is the application deadline. They must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher based on a 4.0 scale, and the application must include an official school PBA for the current fall semester. There are other certain standards that the student must meet that are on the application. If you need more information on the scholarship, contact Chairman Sharon Roper at 209-357-0492 or e-mail: sharon11437@aol.com.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
