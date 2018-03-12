Merced Skimmers set program records at Junior Olympics

The Merced Skimmers turned in an impressive team performance at the Central California Junior Olympics last month.
The 29 Skimmers who competed combined to break 13 program records.
The high point winner at the meet in the 11-12 year old boys division was Rob Carpenter, who broke eight team records. Carpenter set records in the 50 freestyle (24.34), 100 freestyle (52.26), 200 freestyle (1:56.32), 500 freestyle (5:13.63), 50 breastroke (30.50), 100 breaststroke (1:06.43), 100 individual medley (1:02.22) and 200 individual medley (2:14.75).
Sophia Hart, who is a swimmer at Merced High, broke a 20-year old Skimmers record in the 15-18 year old division in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.40.
Chloe Dingledein set the 11-12 year old record in the 1650 freestyle with a time of 20:44.42.
