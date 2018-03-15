Stone Ridge Christian's 'throwback two-way' player signs with Northwestern College.

Cole Houweling was like a Swiss Army Knife for the Stone Ridge Christian High football team. A versatile tool that could be used anywhere on the field.
Houweling played receiver, safety, returned punts and kicks and contributed everywhere for the Knights.
How he'll be used at Northwestern College in Iowa is anyone's guess. That's for the Red Raiders coaches to figure out.
Houweling signed his national letter of intent to accept a football scholarship to Northwestern College on Thursday afternoon in front of family, coaches and teammates at Stone Ridge Christian High.
"I'm going there as a defensive back, but who knows what happens when I get there," Houweling said. "They may move me to slot receiver or safety. I don't know."
Houweling was the leading receiver for the Knights this past season, hauling in 18 catches for 364 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he finished second on the team with 82 tackles. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.
On special teams Houweling returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns.
"He's a phenomenal player, hard working, he loves the game of football," said Stone Ridge Christian assistant coach Jerry Nunez, who worked with Houweling as the Knights' special teams, receivers and defensive backs coach. "Cole is a throwback two-way type of football player. He loves to be out on the field. He's a special talent."
Houweling made two visits to the small-school campus in Iowa. He immediately saw it as a good fit.
"Honestly, it was the atmosphere," said Houweling, who has a 3.0 GPA at SRC and plans to major in agricultural business. "I'm Dutch and over there are a lot of Dutch people. It's a small town and it's a Christian school. I felt God put it in my heart that it's the school for me."
Houweling said he also clicked with some of the players he got to hang out with during his visit. A late-night donut run and an opportunity to watch Northwestern square of against Dordt College the next day made the idea of going to Northwestern even more appealing.
"Everyone is really friendly there," he said.
Houweling becomes the second player to sign with a four-year school from last year's Central California Athletic Alliance championship team. Teammate Bryce Louters signed with Dordt College.
"It's exciting anytime someone gets to continue their playing career," Nunez said. "Not many kids get the opportunity to continue. This is great."
Houweling is ready for the next chapter in his career.
'I'm excited," Houweling said. "I think this is another door, a new opportunity."
