Central Valley Senior Bowling Club in Atwater

This Saturday the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club will be hosting their monthly handicap singles event at 1 p.m. at Bellevue Bowl in Atwater. Sign-ups start at 11 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m.
They will be rolling four games across eight lanes. Age requirements are 50 years and older for women, and 55 years and over for men. Entry fee is $40. A guest may bowl with a $10 non-refundable guest fee in addition to the entry fee.
The top three bowlers will enter into a step-ladder roll-off (second vs third), with the winner bowling the number one seed for the tournament Champion. A Championship plaque is award to the winner courtesy of Delta/Sierra Beverage of Modesto. This tournament is USBC sanctioned. Winning bowlers will receive their checks the day of the tournament. You can join the club for only $20 a year.
Voting for new Hall of Fame members
Barbara Bustos, chairman of the Hall of Fame dinner committee this year, said that invitations have been mailed out to all present Hall of Fame members. Voting for the new members will take place on Saturday, March 24 at Bellevue Bowl from 10 a.m. to noon.
In the letter that you will receive from her will have instructions if you can't make it to vote on March 24 and how to get your vote in and counted. If you have any questions you can contact her at 209-357-5695.
Black Oak Lanes Seniors
The final squad in the 13th Annual Senior No-Tap Handicap Tournament hosted by Black Oak Lanes had several local bowlers placing in the high-game pot last Friday afternoon.
In game one John Krone finished with a 290 and Yolanda Walsh a 276. In the second game Karen Hunter bowled a 261 and Linda roach a 269. The third game Novora Nush recorded a 269, Janie Schropp with a 288, Don Surdich a 290 and Bob Simons first place with a 317.
We have a few of our members who might have cashed in the final payout that will be combined from all three squads and be announced this week and have their checks in a week or two.
Krone was on a roll as he scratched out a 773 and a handicap series of 863. He should be in the running for some cash. Up next for no-tappers will be at Yosemite Lanes this Friday at 1 p.m. It is a 9-pin no-tap and the cost is $13, which includes your high games for men and women. There is no pot-luck lunch at Yosemite. See ya there.
High Rollers
Robert Koop 245, Steven Sanchez 242, Norma Rife 175, Frances Smith 194, Bill Rife 233, Richard Pazin 234, Jenny Avellar 180, Gene Broussard 280/696, Kevin Heil 243/690, Julie Herr 191, Doug Laidlaw 278/725, Phil Chernoff 213, Bob Simons 202, Laura Cupp 159, Jane Moore 168, Tia Pretzer 544, Virgina Soto 188, Haj Bagri 178, Danny Robert 201, Joe Powers 201, David Garcez 586, We had another 299 rolled in league play as Ron Gonzales rolled his career high in the Friday Night Handicap.
Aqua scores from Los Banos
Tuesday mixed: Mike Vaz 234/608, Stephen Toscano 191/203, John Amabile 197/198, Kenny Ketcher 188, Linda Raw 209/527, Annabel Greer 176, Trish Hogan 160. Wednesday mixed: Mario reyes 204, Allen Osip 175, Shawn Carmo 169, Jana Sousa 199, Patti Alberti 151, Candy Jones 140. Thursday mixed: Jorge Morfin 219, Chris Pugliese 212, Adrain Gonzales 209, Dan Erreca 202, Daniella Carter 159, Jana Sousa 156, Cecillo Pandruo 141. Friday mixed: Adrian Gonzales 180, Domminic Pugliese 170, Larry Goodger 170, Linda Raw 144, Sherry Gonzales 132.
Hall of Fame tickets now on sale
Tickets went on sale this week from all of the association directors and Bellevue Bowl for the annual Hall of Fame dinner to be held on Saturday, April 21 a the Atwater Community Center.
There are three association members that are on the ballot this year who could be elected into the Hall. Two are holdovers from last year and one new. Tickets are $25 and I hear that there are some nice gifts and prizes to be raffled off and a auction. Buy your ticket now.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
