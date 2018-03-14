Water polo clinic to be held at Buhach Colony in April featuring former Olympians

Sports

The Tony Azevedo Clinic, featuring Merrill Moses, will be held at the Buhach Colony High pool on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The water polo camp is open to all athletes ages 11 to 19. Registration is limited to the first 50 field players and 15 goalies. The cost is $150 per athlete.

Azevedo is a five-time Olympian and silver medalist for water polo. During his time at Stanford University, Azevedo was a four-time NCAA MVP and four-time Pete Cutino Award winner. Azevedo played professionally for 12 yeas in Italy, Croatia, Montenegro and Brazil.

Merill Moses recorded 33 saves in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Moses currently serves as Associate Head Coach for the Pepperdine men’s Water Polo Team.

Former Merced High star and Olympian Margie Margie Dingeldein will also be on hand at the camp, signing autographs and taking pictures.

You can register for the camp online at https://azevedo.sportngin.com/register/form/092633137.

