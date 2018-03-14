It’s bracket time for area coaches. Atwater’s Boesch sticking with Duke, sort of.

Former Atwater High basketball coach Jason Boesch is one of those annoying Duke fans. I know what you’re asking, are there any other kind?
So it was interesting to see his NCAA tournament bracket.
Boesch picked Duke to reach the Final Four, but not to win the national championship.
It seemed funny to me. How can you pick your team to make it all the way to the Final Four, but then not pick them to win the championship?
“I’ve gotten smart in my old age,” Boesch said. “I think that’s good enough, getting to the Final Four.”
Boesch’s reasoning is he’s hedging his bet. He’s scare of Duke’s possible Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State.
“That’s what scares me,” Boesch said. “At least I can live with myself if they win it all. But if they lose to Michigan State my bracket is ruined.”
Boesch’s bracket didn’t sit well with another Duke fan. Golden Valley athletic director picked Duke on his bracket with capital letters and an exclamation mark.
When asked how a fellow Duke fan can’t pick the Blue Devils to win it all, Thissen couldn’t understand it.
“We’re talking about Jason Boesch?” said Thissen, who finished dead last in the standings last year. “I lose a lot of respect for him if he doesn’t take Duke winning it all. I think JB is going to regret not taking Duke to win it all. When it happens, his phone won’t just blow up, it’ll explode.”
And that’s what is great about March Madness, you have Duke fans turning on each other.
It’s that time of year again.
Once again, we’ve asked our area basketball coaches to fill out their NCAA men’s basketball brackets to compete with current and former Sun-Star reporters and other media members in what we call the 2018 Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge.
This is the 16th year we’ve done this and we thank all the coaches who submit their brackets and subject themselves to ridicule each year in good fun.
We’ll update the standings after each round in the Sun-Star.
I named our pool after former longtime photographer Marci Stenberg because she used to love filling out the bracket and competing against the coaches.
There is no money on the line (thankfully), just bragging rights. And as you can see, these coaches love to talk trash.
The scoring is simple. We award one point to each win in the first round and double the points each round. In our pool, we don’t count the play-in games so coaches have until the start of the Thursday games to submit their brackets.
The defending champion is Los Banos High football coach Dustin Caropreso. The defending champion has picked Arizona, Michigan, Villanova and Michigan State as his Final Four with Michigan State winning it all.
How confident is Caropreso in his picks?
“I don’t really start watching college basketball until the latter part of the season, but yeah, I like my picks,” Caropreso said. “There are a few questions, but what the hell do I know? I’m a football coach.”
One local coach who hasn’t had much time lately to watch college basketball is Merced College women’s coach Allen Huddleston. That’s because Huddleston’s team was busy making a run to the state championship game.
“I haven’t seen anything,” Huddleston said. “We’ve been so focused on the playoffs and the next opponent, I haven’t watched any games. But Danny (Crosby) has already told me no crying about not getting to watch any games.”
Crosby is Huddleston’s assistant at MC and the Los Banos High girls coach. Every time Crosby finishes ahead of Huddleston in the standings, Huddleston has to hear about it.
Sixteen years in and I’m still looking for my first victory in this pool. So you probably want to stay away from my Final Four picks of Villanova, Michigan State, Gonzaga and Virginia with Villanova winning it all.
Well, it should be a fun four weeks. Let the madness begin.
