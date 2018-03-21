Krone ties for first at Black Oak

John Krone tied for first place at the 13th annual Black Oak Seniors tournament.
Rolling an overall series of 863, Krone tied with Bob Wright, a regular bowler at Black Oak, for first place. Both won $89.50 each. Bob Simons took seventh place with an 816 for $26.
On the women's side we were almost shut out except for Linda Roach who had another tie for 13th for $7.50. Up next at Black Oak Lanes will be a singles event on Friday, April 6 at 1:30 p.m.
Senior results from Yoestime Lanes
Never miss a local story.
We had a large group from Bellevue Bowl last Friday rolling at Yosemite Lanes monthly senior no-tap. Placing in the first high game pot was T.J. Rowen, Bob Simons, and Janie Schropp. The second game pot had Rowen, Simons, and Greg Bennett with high games. The third high game pot again had Rowen and Karen Hunter with some big games. In the overall high series was Bennett in second and Frank Gasper in first. The women had Schropp taking third and Rowen taking first for the women.
High Rollers
Lavonne Baker 155, Cam Clemens 714, Adam Farris 684, Caren Thompson 215, Olga Lopez 160, Jim Mullings 666, John Pereira 587, Mary Mullings 169, Sherman Kishi 192, Jim Shank, Tosh Kajioka 180, Verna Fellows 200, Tim Porter 184, Pam Turpen 183, Fred Ruell 223/625, Jim Rowton 222, Bruno Holte 568, Laura Ruell 177, Ofelia Equino 170, Janet Helms 169, Ron White 197, Natette Waggoner 168, Dennis Borges 173, Ernie Pinheiro 197, Bill Dills 180, Ron Laguga 180, and Ed "slick" Huddleston 234.
Aqua scores from Los Banos
Stephen Toscano 233, Cesar Casillas 200, Freddy Mondragon 194, Nikki Seeba 168/473, Tammie Ketcher 167, Linda Raw 158, Shawn Carmo 210/552, Trevone Mare 199, Jose Farias 181/186, Debbie Reyes 181, Cindy Puccinelli 172, Patti Alberti 172, Dan Erreca 241/609, T.J. Loebig 229, Mike Sousa 211, Glen Branco 203, Chris Pugliese 208, Dennis LeFevre 195, Dominic Pugliese 191, Jana Sousa 209/460, Diane Erreca 153, Rachel Mason 146, Larry Goodger 153, Dave Basch 149, Charlene Knowles 178, and Sherry Gonzales 151.
Valley Senior Club at Bellevue Bowl
A total of 87 top amateur bowlers of men and women from the Valley were rolling at the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club's monthly handicap singles tournament last Saturday afternoon. It was one of largest group bowling this season.
A packed house on the lanes and the concourse was filled with spectators during the day. They paid down 21 places. Richard Shaw from Clovis qualified first with a 999, Paul Battisti of Modesto was in second with a 993, and Rick Lazaro from Patterson was third with a 962. In the roll-off Lazaro shot a 184 against Battisti's 224.
In the championship match Shaw finished with a 161 against Battisti's 225. Battisti is the club's newest champion. Lazaro took home $171, Shaw $210, and Battisti $238.
Local bowlers who placed were Larry Valenti Sr. in 10th for $76, Dan Erreca in 14th for $64, and Mike Coe in 16th for $56.
The club was at it again, as they added nine new members and two returning guest that became new members. This brings the club membership to 238. The new members are Michael Clark from Sacramento, Bill Sterling of Modesto, Don Gamble of Livingston, Raleigh Kay of Tracy, Greg Bennett of Atwater, Linda David of Delhi, Beth, Ray, and Michael Swickard all from Escalon. Two returning members are Sue Sarager and Sandy Pastorelli both of Modesto.
Up next the club will host a singles event at West Lane Bowl in Stockton on Saturday, April 21 at 1 p.m.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments