Virginia, Arizona upsets help Golden Valley’s Hunter take early lead in tourney standings.

Like many people, I had never heard of of the UMBC Retrievers. I was trying to Google what U-M-B-C stands for during their historic victory over Virginia. It stands for University of Maryland, Baltimore County, by the way.
Apparently, I wasn’t the only one trying to figure out who UMBC. The UMBC website crashed during the game on Friday night.
For the first time in tournament history a 16 seed upset a 1 seed.
It caused chaos with NCAA bracket pools across the country, including ours. Once again, we’ve asked our area basketball coaches to fill out their NCAA men’s basketball brackets to compete with current and former Sun-Star reporters and other media members in the 16th annual 2018 Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge.
Sixteen of our 23 participants had Virginia reaching the Final Four. Of those, 12 had Virginia reaching the championship game and seven had them winning it all.
The only person in our pool not to have Virginia or Arizona, which fell in another big first-round upset, reaching the Final Four is Golden Valley High boys coach Keith Hunter.
It just so happens the Cougars coach is sitting on top of the standings after the first two rounds.
“As usual,” Hunter said. “The problem is my winning pick is dead. I was in the same exact position last year. I can’t pick the winner.”
Hunter’s national championship pick Michigan State bowed out in the second round with a loss to Syracuse. So he’s going to need some crazy outcomes these next few weeks to stay on top.
However, his early picks were impressive.
While my bracket looks like it’s been used to clean a murder weapon with all the red marks, Hunter’s bracket looks relatively untouched.
He was the only person to pick 12 of the Sweet 16 correctly. While the South region tripped up just about everybody else, Hunter picked Loyola University Chicago, Nevada and Kentucky to reach the Sweet 16 with Kentucky going to the Final Four.
“I’m very happy with my Loyola pick. Nevada was a great pick. I should have picked Kentucky to win it all,” Hunter said. “I like Kentucky a lot right now. Villanova is on a great run but can they shoot it for two more weekends. I can’t believe I picked Michigan State. What was I thinking?”
Why Kentucky? Especially when everybody else went with Virginia or Arizona.
“They have the best athletes and a great coach,” Hunter said. “There’s no question in my mind he has to teach those guys how to be team players. Every player on that team, no matter where they came from, was the best player on his high school team. He’s got to teach those guys how to play as a team.”
Los Banos girls coach Danny Crosby sits in second place, but his bracket was busted with Virginia’s loss.
His goal now is to beat his rival Allen Huddleston of Merced College.
“Am I surprised that I’m leading Allen? No. I’ve owned Allen since we started doing this,” Crosby said.
In all, we saw 15 of the 23 people in this pool not have their national champion pick survive the first weekend with Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina and Arizona all being eliminated.
Villanova was picked to win in six of the brackets. Duke and Kansas were the only other two teams picked to win it all.
Who will have the most teams standing after this weekend? Only a few people still have three of their Final Four teams still alive. It could be a year where nobody picks the national champion.
If the first weekend is any indication, it’s likely going to be a limp to the finish.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
2018 Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge Standings
1. Keith Hunter (Golden Valley) 45
2. Danny Crosby (Los Banos) 43
3. JR Davis (Atwater) 42
4. Jeff Rivero (Yosemite) 41
5. Rob Parsons (Sun-Star) 40
5. Allen Huddleston (Merced College) 40
7. Jerry Stillahn (Golden Valley) 39
7. Matt Thissen (Golden Valley) 39
7. Jason Boesch (Atwater) 39
7. Raul Alvarez (Le Grand) 39
7. Jason Paha (Former Sun-Star) 39
12. Noel Harris (Sacramento Bee) 38
12. Sean Lynch (Former Sun-Star) 38
14. Will DeBoard (Sac-Joaquin Section) 37
15. Tyler Rogers-Trammell (El Capitan) 36
15. Don Reid (Merced College) 36
17. Vikaas Shanker (Sun-Star) 35
17. Dustin Caropreso (Los Banos) 35
17. Joseph Barcellos (Los Banos) 35
17. John Kane (Merced) 35
21. Adrian Hurtado (El Capitan) 34
22. Shawn Jansen (Sun-Star) 33
23. Kanoa Smith (Atwater) 32
