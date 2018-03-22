Merced Speedway postponing opening night because of weather

Merced Speedway’s season opening event, “Remembering Bill Egleston”, originally scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed until April 14.
The race program was to honor past track champion Egleston, of Atwater, who died the second week in January from injuries in a crash at Perris Motor Speedway in Southern California.
“With drivers planning to travel to the race from as far away as Oregon and Arizona, we had to make the decision to postpone it after seeing the weather forecast on Thursday,” said speedway owner Ed Parker. “With more showers coming on Saturday, it would be nearly impossible to get the track in race condition the same day.”
The speedway will open its 68th consecutive season on Saturday, March 31. Winged sprint cars will headline the annual Easter program, which includes an egg hunt and bicycle give-away.
