22nd Annual Modesto Masters coming in April

The Modesto USBC Association and Brunswick presents the 22nd Annual City Master Tournament with a guaranteed first place money of $3,000. The tourney is hosted by the association with qualifying rounds on Saturday, April 14 at Yosemite Lanes.
The rounds consist of seven games across 14 lanes. The squad times are 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. the 10 a.m. squad is sold out. Lanes will be stripped and oiled before each squad. Entry fee is $135 to members of the USBC. There shall be cash prizes for every four entries. If you need more information on the Masters, contact Yosemite Lanes at (209) 524-9161.
McHenry No-Tap results
The usual suspects were rolling at McHenry Bowl last Friday afternoon in their monthly senior 9-pin no-tap. In the women's high game were T.J. Rowen, Kim Heller, and Linda roach. In the men's high games was Greg Bennett placing in the second and third game. Keith Hunter took first place in the last game with a 317.
In Bennett's second game where he rolled a 300 game, he had every ball in the pocket, except two were no-taps. Coming up next will be at McHenry Bowl on Friday, April 13. Yosemite Lanes will hold their senior no-tap on Friday, April 20.
High Rollers
Andre Brice 212, Jerry McMillian 208, Don Andrino 223, Robert Diamond 199, Jesse Andrade 203, Rod Hoofard 198, Cynthia Bennett 174, Laura Cupp 167, Mark Heffner 195, Jan Moore 456, Lee Almeida 194, Mickey Wallbaum 190, Don Gamble 234, Dan Erreca 235, Rae Coonce 192, Gary Wescott 255, Kevin Decker 216, Hugh Gary 658, Julie Flowers 166, Roy Browning 569, Julie Egleston 216, Frank Mesa 153, Ted Council 171, Mike Giordano 676, and Dawn Fernandez 648.
Aqua scores from Los Banos
Mike Vaz 202, Greg Irmini 194, Reece Blevins 192, Linda Raw 217/556, Jana Sousa 165, Nikki Seeba 157, Thomas Lopez 195, Ward Russell 179, Joe Lopez 162, Patti Alberti 171, Candy Jones 149, Barbara Munoz 138, Chris Pugliese 249/666, Glen Branco 222, T.J. Losbig 203, Adrian Gonzalez 203, Diane Erreca 189, Rachel Mason 167, Jana Sousa 152, John Forte 198, Dave Basch 166, Larry Goodger 161, Linda Raw 163.
Spring has sprung in Los Banos
The Merced/Atwater Women's 500 Club is hosting their Annual Spring Fling Mixed team tournament at the new Aqua Entertainment Center in Los Banos on Sunday, April 22. It is a handicap tournament with three games of 8-pin no-tap, 9-pin no-tap, and 3-6-9. You will use your highest 2017-2018 composite average found on Bowl.com, if none then your summer 2017 average. Two men and two women will consist of the team with two squads at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Entry forms are now available at Bellevue Bowl on the trophy case in the center. Entry fee is $24 per bowler.
It’s back
I was rolling with my partner at Bellevue Bowl monthly no-tap doubles tourney last Saturday night on lanes 21 and 22 that were recently repaired by the lane mechanic. Eddie Olivarez Jr. was bowling and his ball came back with crud on it. I did not have to touch the ball, I could see the gunk on it.
Most of the balls on 21 and 22 had the gunk on them. My ball had gunk on it. Mike Giordano, the head lane mechanic told me that the balls got stuck in the back in the pit area. Bowlers were taking wipes out of their bags to clean their balls if they would work.
Modesto group scores big in Reno
Gary Mage, Regional Director for the PBA West and Northwest regions sent me info on the recent PBA Sands-Regency Winter tournaments held at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno. In the Winter Challenge lefty Scott Boyle of Salida defeated David Allen of Las Vegas 232-218 to win his first PBA regional title.
The win was good for $1,500 and Allen won $1,100. Modesto's Wayne Garber placed fourth in the PBA50 Sands-Regency Classic, finishing with an average of 217 and came home with $650 in his pocket.
Another Valley bowler in the mix was Manteca's Ed Silva who finished in ninth for $535. Silva is a regular bowler in Yosemite Lanes scratch six gamer every month. In the Winter Classic Lanndyn Carnate placed fifth for $800, Myles Duty in seventh for $700.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
