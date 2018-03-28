Huddleston’s good fortune continues. Merced College coach is winning again.

Finally, Merced College women’s basketball coach Allen Huddleston has accomplished something this season.
The Blue Devils coach is out in front of the 2018 Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge. It’s tourney pool made up of 23 area basketball coaches and friends in the media.
“You sure you got that right? Allen is leading?” asked Los Banos girls coach Danny Crosby, who has had a long time rivalry with Huddleston in our little challenge. “You know, Allen is really having a good year.”
A good year?
Huddleston was named the California Community College Athletic Assocation’s State Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Blue Devils to a spot in the state championship game. He was also named the Central Valley Conference Coach of the Year after MC won a co-CVC championship.
Apparently, 2018 is the “Year of Huddleston.”
And you know what, he’s going to enjoy his spot in the tourney standings. Even if it may be short lived. Huddleston can only win the pool if Villanova reaches the championship game and then loses to either Michigan or Loyola Chicago.
“I might as well let you know, I’m gunning for Danny,” Huddleston said. “To finally be ahead of him. Regardless of how this ends, as long as I’m ahead of Danny...I won.”
In last week’s column, Crosby talked about how he’s owned Huddleston over the years when it comes to filling out NCAA brackets.
“I get texts at 5 o’clock in the morning from him,” Huddleston said. “He says he’s checking in with me to make sure I’m not feeling depressed. Other than actually playing and losing to somebody, it’s as bad as it gets losing to him. Danny already started texting me last week, saying you’re never going to catch me. This is poetic justice.
“He’s talked to much trash over the years. All I could do was be quiet and eat it because he beat me. Now he’s going to get it. I think my first text might read, ‘Son, how you doing?’”
Out of the 23 people who particpated this year, it’s down to three people. We already laid out how Huddleston can win.
Sun-Star reporter Vikaas Shanker wins the pool if Kansas defeats Villanova. Shanker is a Kansas graduate and stuck to his Jayhawks faithfully. Shanker and Huddleston were the only two people in the pool to correctly predict three of the Final Four teams.
Golden Valley assistant coach Jerry Stillahn is the other possible winner. Stillahn needs Villanova to win the championship to win the pool.
As for the battle for last place, yours truly is bringing up the rear. Hey, I warned you not to take my advice when the tourney started. I’ve never won this pool in 16 years. A Villanova win can save me from the dreaded last place finish.
There will be no trash talking from me. I’ll leave that up to Huddleston.
Maybe Crosby will reach out to his buddy and lose to him with grace.
“No, I’m not going to text Allen and congratulate him,” Crosby said. “I probably won’t text him until basketball starts next season. I usually text him a picture of the standings and ask him how come he’s so far behind in the standings. I know I’m not going to hear the end of it. It’s probably well deserved. It’s going to be a long summer.”
2018 Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge Standings
1. Allen Huddleston (Merced College), 76
2. Jerry Stillahn (Golden Valley) 75
3. Vikaas Shanker (Sun-Star) 71
4. Rob Parsons (Sun-Star) 68
5. Danny Crosby (Los Banos) 67
6. Jeff Rivero (Yosemite) 65
7. Tyler Rogers-Trammell (El Capitan) 64
8. Jason Boesch (Atwater) 63
8. Dustin Caropreso (Los Banos) 63
10. Noel Harris (Sacramento Bee) 62
10. JR Davis (Atwater) 62
12. Keith Hunter (Golden Valley) 61
12. Will DeBoard (Sac-Joaquin Section) 61
14. Matt Thissen (Golden Valley) 59
15. Adrian Hurtado (El Capitan) 58
16. Kanoa Smith (Atwater) 56
17. Raul Alvarez (Le Grand) 55
17. Jason Paha (Former Sun-Star) 55
19. Sean Lynch (Former Sun-Star) 54
20. Don Reid (Merced College) 52
21. John Kane (Merced) 51
21. Joe Barcellos (Los Banos) 51
23. Shawn Jansen (Sun-Star) 49
