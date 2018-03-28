Giant’s Dusty Baker to speak at UC Merced event

Former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker will be the keynote speaker at the Building Future Champions Dinner and Auction at the Turlock Golf and Country Club on April 12.
The Giants just announced this week that Baker rejoined the organization as a special adviser.
Baker had managing stints with the Giants, the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals.
Tickets to the dinner are $75 per person and it includes a reception, auction and an opportunity to listen to Baker.
The Building Future Champions Dinner and Auction has served as a fundraiser for UC Merced. Since 2005, the event has helped raise $426,000 for UC Merced athletics.
The 21st Annual Ma Kelley Memorial Golf Tournament will also be held on April 13 at the Turlock Golf and Country Clube with proceeds benefiting UC Merced student athletes.
Tickets for the 18-hole tournament are $150 for an individual or $600 for a team of four. The fee includes the cart, green fees, range balls and lunch. Registration and breakfast begin at 9 a.m. and tee off is at 10 a.m.
Buhach Colony Football hosting Golf Tournament
The Buhach Colony football program is hosting an inaugural golf Buhach Colony Thunder Football Golf Tourney. The event is scheduled for June 9 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater.
The format will be a four-man scramble (shotgun start), beginning at 10 a.m.
The cost is $100 per person. It’s $375 for a corporate team sponsor and $120 for corporate hole sponsors.
Check-in is at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact Kevin Navarra at (209) 201-1167 or via e-mail at Knavarra@muhsd.org or Cimmaron Ruiz at (209) 261-2929.
Carpenter breaks 41-year old Merced Skimmers record
Rob Carpenter won the 11-12 boys 100-yard freestyle race at the Merced Skimmers’ regional swim meet last weekend. Carpenter set seven records at the meet, including the 100-yard freestyle (50.96 seconds). The record was set in 1977. Carpenter’s time ranks 13th in the nation this year for his age group.
Luca Avila (11-12 boys) and Chloe Dingeldein (11-12 girls) also broke Merced Skimmer program records this past weekend.
