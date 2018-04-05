Sun-Star honors Winter female athletes. Ervin, Munoz and Juarez earn top honors.

Merced High girls basketball coach Art Solis didn't like taking his star Amaya Ervin off the court. So much so, that Ervin picked up four fouls in the first half against Atwater in a game late in the season.
Solis calls his junior point guard a game-changer.
It's easy to see why when you look at Ervin’s 17.1 points per game and 4.7 steals. She led the team in both categories.
"Her speed and her awareness make her great on defense," Merced coach Art Solis said. "She's always aware of where the ball is and being so fast, she reacts a lot quicker than other girls. That helps her get a lot of her steals."
After leading the Bears to a 22-7 record, Ervin is the Merced Sun-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
"I'm go glad of our accomplishments," said Ervin, who as an all-Central California Conference first-team selection. "We had a list of goals we wanted to accomplish as a team. Individually some of us had goals. Making the second round of the playoffs was unbelievable. We won 20 games, which hadn't been done at Merced in five years."
Ervin can have a big impact on a game from the defensive end. Her on-ball pressure can cause havoc and often leads to steals and easy baskets.
"A lot of my offense comes from my defense," Ervin said.
Her aggressiveness can also get her in trouble. Example one is the Atwater game where she picked up the four first-half fouls. She's often found herself on the bench after picking up early fouls.
"That's something I have to work on going into next year most definitely," Ervin said. "I have to keep my hands open and not reach. Sometimes I get anxious because I want the ball."
The Bears are going to be one of the teams to beat in the CCC next year. They'll return five players who saw lots of playing time as sophomores toward the end of this season.
Ervin will again be one of the most dynamic players in the CCC.
"The sky is the limit," Solis said. "The only problem for our girls is understanding and seeing that. Yes, we return a lot of sophomores, who now have that varsity experience. The key will be understanding what we can do and what we're capable of doing. Then we'll be able to put the pieces in play and Amaya will be one of the leaders as a potential three-year starter."
Soccer
Amenah Munoz, Golden Valley
Golden Valley senior Amenah Munoz knew there was another level she could reach on the soccer field. So the Cougars' playmaker was all-in heading into her senior year.
After rehabbing from two surgeries to repair injured meniscus ligaments on both legs, Munoz was a motivated player this season.
"I was ready to put myself out there," Munoz said. "I really wanted to win CCC. I remember my freshman and sophomore years watching the older players. I knew I was the older girl now. I wanted to lead the team the right way."
After leading the Cougars to a CCC championship and being named the conference MVP, Munoz is the Sun-
Star Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
"When I was a younger player I lacked confidence," Munoz said. "My coaches and team gave me confidence. I just thought I was another player doing my thing. I started watching other players and started thinking that can be me. I can do that too."
Munoz led the Cougars with 15 goals before her season was cut short because a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
"Being a senior and winning league was a huge deal," Munoz said. "Since my freshman year I've been working toward winning the CCC. My junior year we were almost there but one little thing knocked us off."
Wrestling
Courtney Juarez, Atwater
Courtney Juarez has been a trailblazer for girls wrestling at Atwater High.
The Falcons senior has set the example for future female Atwater wrestlers after finishing her high school career by becoming a four-time state placer.
After finishing fourth at the CIF State meet in the 170-pound division, Juarez is the Sun-Star Girls Wrestler of the Year.
"It's very exciting to be the first girl at my high school to go to state four times and to place four times at state," Juarez said.
Each year Juarez placed higher.
She's placed seventh, sixth and eighth place the last three years. Juarez finished with a 35-7 record her senior season and finished her career with an impressive 101-25 record.
"It's pretty exciting to see more girls do the sport," Juarez said. "When I started it the sport was really only about guys. Now it's expanded and I actually like watching girls wrestling over boys because the girls are more flexible."
Juarez grew up watching her brothers wrestle and wanted the opportunity to wrestler herself.
"I wanted to be like them," Juarez said. "They started the path for me."
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Sun-Star All-Area Teams
Basketball
Delia Moore, Golden Valley
Kelsey Valencia, Atwater
Annie Winton, Livingston
Sierra Smith, Merced
Erika Gutierrez, Los Banos
Alison Cargill, Chowchilla
Hailey Chavez, Hilmar
Milea Appling, Mariposa
Amelia Smith, Los Banos
Alexa Utreras, Le Grand
Coach of the Year – Don Smith, Chowchilla
Soccer
Ariana Severo, Golden Valley
Ellise Pellissier, Merced
Jadyn Gong, Golden Valley
Bella Spiva, El Capitan
Kiara Smith, Buhach Colony
Juliann Machado, Hilmar
Nitza Rodriguez, Atwater
Ashleigh Huerta, Livingston
Jackie Bangle, Los Banos
Alicia Monddragon, Pacheco
Emily Vieira, Hilmar
Melissa Molina, Golden Valley
Coach of the Year: Ashley Faaone, Golden Valley
Wrestling
Tagivale Vaifale, Pacheco
Linda Pelayo, Los Banos
Haley Ballez, Los Banos
Ariana Marruffo, Dos Palos
Natalie Vasquez, Buhach Colony
Monica Verdugo, Atwater
Laura Gonzalez, Buhach Colony
Alondra Zamora, Livingston
Megan Pacheco, Buhach Colony
Alice Toki, Pacheco
Alejandra Gonzalez, Buhach Colony
