Merced High School's Amaya Ervin poses for a portrait in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Ervin is the Merced Sun-Star's Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Sports

Sun-Star honors Winter female athletes. Ervin, Munoz and Juarez earn top honors.

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

April 05, 2018 01:49 PM

Merced High girls basketball coach Art Solis didn't like taking his star Amaya Ervin off the court. So much so, that Ervin picked up four fouls in the first half against Atwater in a game late in the season.

Solis calls his junior point guard a game-changer.

It's easy to see why when you look at Ervin’s 17.1 points per game and 4.7 steals. She led the team in both categories.

"Her speed and her awareness make her great on defense," Merced coach Art Solis said. "She's always aware of where the ball is and being so fast, she reacts a lot quicker than other girls. That helps her get a lot of her steals."

After leading the Bears to a 22-7 record, Ervin is the Merced Sun-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

AK Amaya Ervin 3
"I'm go glad of our accomplishments," said Ervin, who as an all-Central California Conference first-team selection. "We had a list of goals we wanted to accomplish as a team. Individually some of us had goals. Making the second round of the playoffs was unbelievable. We won 20 games, which hadn't been done at Merced in five years."

Ervin can have a big impact on a game from the defensive end. Her on-ball pressure can cause havoc and often leads to steals and easy baskets.

"A lot of my offense comes from my defense," Ervin said.

Her aggressiveness can also get her in trouble. Example one is the Atwater game where she picked up the four first-half fouls. She's often found herself on the bench after picking up early fouls.

"That's something I have to work on going into next year most definitely," Ervin said. "I have to keep my hands open and not reach. Sometimes I get anxious because I want the ball."

The Bears are going to be one of the teams to beat in the CCC next year. They'll return five players who saw lots of playing time as sophomores toward the end of this season.

Ervin will again be one of the most dynamic players in the CCC.

"The sky is the limit," Solis said. "The only problem for our girls is understanding and seeing that. Yes, we return a lot of sophomores, who now have that varsity experience. The key will be understanding what we can do and what we're capable of doing. Then we'll be able to put the pieces in play and Amaya will be one of the leaders as a potential three-year starter."

Soccer

Amenah Munoz, Golden Valley

AK Amenah Munoz 2
Golden Valley senior Amenah Munoz knew there was another level she could reach on the soccer field. So the Cougars' playmaker was all-in heading into her senior year.

After rehabbing from two surgeries to repair injured meniscus ligaments on both legs, Munoz was a motivated player this season.

"I was ready to put myself out there," Munoz said. "I really wanted to win CCC. I remember my freshman and sophomore years watching the older players. I knew I was the older girl now. I wanted to lead the team the right way."

After leading the Cougars to a CCC championship and being named the conference MVP, Munoz is the Sun-

Star Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

"When I was a younger player I lacked confidence," Munoz said. "My coaches and team gave me confidence. I just thought I was another player doing my thing. I started watching other players and started thinking that can be me. I can do that too."

AK Amenah Munoz 1
Munoz led the Cougars with 15 goals before her season was cut short because a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"Being a senior and winning league was a huge deal," Munoz said. "Since my freshman year I've been working toward winning the CCC. My junior year we were almost there but one little thing knocked us off."

Wrestling

Courtney Juarez, Atwater

AK Courtney Juarez 1
Courtney Juarez has been a trailblazer for girls wrestling at Atwater High.

The Falcons senior has set the example for future female Atwater wrestlers after finishing her high school career by becoming a four-time state placer.

After finishing fourth at the CIF State meet in the 170-pound division, Juarez is the Sun-Star Girls Wrestler of the Year.

"It's very exciting to be the first girl at my high school to go to state four times and to place four times at state," Juarez said.

Each year Juarez placed higher.

She's placed seventh, sixth and eighth place the last three years. Juarez finished with a 35-7 record her senior season and finished her career with an impressive 101-25 record.

AK Courtney Juarez 2
"It's pretty exciting to see more girls do the sport," Juarez said. "When I started it the sport was really only about guys. Now it's expanded and I actually like watching girls wrestling over boys because the girls are more flexible."

Juarez grew up watching her brothers wrestle and wanted the opportunity to wrestler herself.

"I wanted to be like them," Juarez said. "They started the path for me."

Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports

Sun-Star All-Area Teams

Basketball

Delia Moore, Golden Valley

Kelsey Valencia, Atwater

Annie Winton, Livingston

Sierra Smith, Merced

Erika Gutierrez, Los Banos

Alison Cargill, Chowchilla

Hailey Chavez, Hilmar

Milea Appling, Mariposa

Amelia Smith, Los Banos

Alexa Utreras, Le Grand

Coach of the Year – Don Smith, Chowchilla

Soccer

Ariana Severo, Golden Valley

Ellise Pellissier, Merced

Jadyn Gong, Golden Valley

Bella Spiva, El Capitan

Kiara Smith, Buhach Colony

Juliann Machado, Hilmar

Nitza Rodriguez, Atwater

Ashleigh Huerta, Livingston

Jackie Bangle, Los Banos

Alicia Monddragon, Pacheco

Emily Vieira, Hilmar

Melissa Molina, Golden Valley

Coach of the Year: Ashley Faaone, Golden Valley

Wrestling

Tagivale Vaifale, Pacheco

Linda Pelayo, Los Banos

Haley Ballez, Los Banos

Ariana Marruffo, Dos Palos

Natalie Vasquez, Buhach Colony

Monica Verdugo, Atwater

Laura Gonzalez, Buhach Colony

Alondra Zamora, Livingston

Megan Pacheco, Buhach Colony

Alice Toki, Pacheco

Alejandra Gonzalez, Buhach Colony

