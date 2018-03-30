Saturday marks opening night for the Merced Speedway

Merced Speedway’s 68 th season kicks off Saturday night with one of the most unique opening night programs in the fairground oval’s history.
The new IMCA Winged Sprint Car division will make its only Merced appearance of the season. IMCA SportMods will share the spotlight with the sprinters as well as with the annual Easter Egg Hunt that draws the city’s children to the speedway for candy, prizes and a bicycle give-away.
The drivers’ on-track experience will also be unique.
Over the off-season, speedway owner Ed Parker changed the surface of the track. Drivers will have to adjust to the new track’s slightly different layout. That means last year’s chassis adjustments or “set-ups” will have to be changed on all of the cars as drivers adapt to the new track.
Never miss a local story.
“We widened and lengthened the track,” explains Parker. “To do this we reduced the banking of the turns so cars won’t be flying off the top of the track. We’re trying to make the track more engineered.”
The track banking dropped from 10 degrees to six degrees. On practice day two weeks ago, IMCA SportMods turned the new track in just over 16 seconds – which was the same speed they did on the old track.
“With the track being wider, we’re hoping to get three-wide racing,” says Parker. “It will be more of a driver’s track.”
Racers are greeting the change with cautious optimism.
Jeremy Hoff of Copperopolis, who drives for Brown Racing in Chowchilla, was second in last year’s point battle. He’ll have a new SportMod as he competes on Saturday night.
“The track will be real different. I’m hoping for a couple of grooves for passing so the cars don’t get torn up,” says Hoff.“What is changed will be the way we enter the corner. Drivers will have to enter the turn straighter, slower, and then rotate the car in the center of the turn to come out of it straight. It will be tricky.”
Hoff made changes to his car after driving on the new track during practice.
“Every driver will all be dealing with changes this week,” Hoff says. “I will be defensive. I can’t afford to wreck my new car.”
Winged Sprint Cars Invade the Speedway
The IMCA Winged Sprint Cars features a group of 20 or more drivers drawn to the division because of its cost-saving rules that make the cars more competitive.
Series champion George Tristao of Tulare, sees the class growing rapidly this season.
“The cost of these sprint cars is lower than the others being raced in California. However, whether you are a driver or fan, the thrill is as exciting as 360 or 410 class sprint car,” says Tristao. “Merced Speedway is a tight bullring. The racing will be more competitive than in other sprint car series because the horsepower of the cars is significantly close. Drivers have to use their skills to feel how their car is performing on the track and set it up accordingly.”
Sophomore driver Kyle Rasmussen, 24, of Clovis, finished a college career as a baseball pitcher at Indiana University and Fresno Pacific before deciding on a career in racing. His dad, Rusty raced long before he was born.
“My mom and dad’s rule was finish college, finish your baseball career - and then you can go racing,” Rasmussen says. “When a shoulder injury ended my pitching career, I decided to try racing.”
First, he drove go-karts in the Chowchilla “Barn Burner” series. Then Don Boam of Fresno gave him a chance behind the wheel of a full size sprint car.
“Merced Speedway was the first track I drove a sprint car on – and that was just last year,” Rasmussen says. “After driving three races in the series, we got our own car.”
His interest re-kindled the racing interest of his father Rusty and grandfather Rod. They bought a year old sprint car from Fresno’s well known Roth Motorsports, then started building engines for it over the winter.
The Rasmussen’s used to help the Ede family in the pits years ago. They had a young California driver who went the top of his sport – Jeff Gordon.
“I had all the Jeff Gordon jackets and all the die cast cars when I was a kid,” Kyle Rasmussen says. “I never met Jeff, but I wanted to be like him. When I played baseball, I wanted to be a pro. That’s the reason you play. It’s the same in
racing.”
Saturday Night at the Merced Speedway
The IMCA Winged Sprint, IMCA SportMod, Valley Sportsman, and Mini Stock divisions will each have a complete program of qualifying races and a feature event. The Easter Egg Hunt will take place during intermission.
The speedway’s pit area will open at 1 p.m. The grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. Cars will be on the track at 5 p.m., with racing beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $10.00 for Military and Students with school
ID, $5 for children 6-12 years old. Children under 6 years old are free. A family four-pack of ticket is $30.
Comments