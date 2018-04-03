Backwards approach helps Livingston's Winton toss second straight complete game

The top of the Livingston High rotation is set. Junior right-hander Cesar Avila is the unquestioned ace of the Wolves.
Sophomore Cooper Winton has made his case in his last two outings for the No. 2 spot in the Livingston rotation.
Winton tossed his second straight complete game with a 4-2 victory over El Capitan in the second day of the 59th annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater on Tuesday morning.
"Right now, he's our number two guy if we were starting a league series," said Livingston coach Matt Winton, who is Cooper's uncle. "He would probably be our Monday guy and Cesar would be our Thursday guy."
The four games over spring break are an opportunity for some players to showcase their skills and maybe earn more playing time.
Coming off a complete-game, three-hit shutout over Central Valley in his last outing, Winton again showed he can hold his own on the mound as a sophomore.
The Wolves right-hander helped his team turn the page after a rough 0-2 start to the tournament on Monday, including a 10-0 loss to Atwater.
"We wanted to ignore the fact that we were 0-2 yesterday and got boat raced," Cooper said. "We wanted to come out here and get a win."
It was a bit of a rocky start for Winton as El Capitan (7-5) started the first inning with three consecutive hits to push across two early runs.
The Gauchos' Anthony Perez led off the bottom of the first with a single and Zach Pilkington followed with an RBI triple. Dylan Webber added an RBI single and the Gauchos quickly had a 2-0 lead.
Winton didn't flinch.
"I just had to keep throwing strikes," he said. "I had keep putting the ball over the plate and getting ground balls."
He also reversed his script. Instead of coming after the hitters with fastballs, he worked backwards.
"I think we tried to pitch traditional early and establish the fastball," Matt Winton said. "Cooper's good at establishing the breaking ball and pitching off that. We talked to the catcher (Maddux Ballenger) after that first inning and he called a good game."
After surrendering the four hits and two runs in the first, Winton scattered four hits the rest of the way and kept the Gauchos off the scoreboard.
Julian Perez had a big day at the plate for the Wolves, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
The senior delivered a two-run single off of Pilkington with two outs in the third inning to tie the game at 2-2. Pilkington went the distance for El Capitan and did his part to keep the Gauchos in the game.
The Wolves broke open the 2-2 tie in the fifth inning when Julian Cabrera singled in the go-ahead run with two outs. Perez added an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2.
"Last night I had a bad approach at the plate and I went one for four," Perez said. "Today I was expecting fastballs and I got the pitch I wanted and went the other way. Lately I've been getting a lot of pitches middle-away and going the other way."
Perez is leading the team with a .405 batting average and has served as a perfect table-setter near the top of the lineup.
"He's a pretty good player for us," Matt Winton said. "He doesn't try to do more than he's capable of. He works middle-away and he's having a really good season."
Cabrera is another player who may see more playing time after pitching well on Monday and then delivering a big hit on Tuesday.
"We're taking a look at different guys who may impact games during the last stretch run of league," Matt Winton said. "Julian Cabrera drove in a run today. He did a good job on the mound in mop up duty last night. He's a guy that may see more time off the bench."
The Wolves will wrap up the tournament on Wednesday at noon against San Leandro.
Monday
Atwater 10, Livingston 0 in Atwater Jacob Weisser doubled, tripled and scored three runs as the Falcons opened the tournament with a route of the Wolves. Jacob Mooneyham and Nathaniel Silva also scored twice for Atwater (6-6).
St. Joseph Notre Dame 12, Livingston 11 in Atwater The Pilots scored four runs in the sixth inning to edge the Wolves. David Republicano had two hits and scored three runs for St. Joseph, which pounded out 13 hits.
Avila had two hits, two runs and two RBIS for Livingston. Ballenger added three RBIs.
San Leandro 5, El Capitan 3 in Atwater Jimmy Garcia collected three hits, scoring one run and driving one run in to lead the Pirates to a win over the Gauchos. Anthony Perez had three hits for El Capitan with a run and an RBI. Tarak Davuluri added two hits, a run scored and an RBI for EC.
