Atwater can't close out victory. St. Joseph scores seven runs in the seventh for win.

Baseball can be a cruel game. One fluke play opened the door for a seven-run seventh inning as St. Joseph Notre Dame staged a winning rally with two outs to defeat Atwater 7-3 in the final game of the 59th annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Tournament on Wednesday night at Memorial Ballpark.
Atwater senior Cody Rhoads was brilliant on the mound for six innings.
However, after three of the first four hitters reached and the Pilots cut the Falcons' lead to 3-1 in the seventh, Atwater coach Jarrod Pimentel went to the bullpen.
Gunnar Kale came on in relief and the first batter he faced Joseph Boyden hit a liner to Rhoads, who had moved to second base.
Rhoads dove to his right and caught the ball for the second out of the inning. Rhoads then scampered to second base to try to beat the St. Joseph runner back to the bag. Rhoads dove for the bag and the game would have ended, but the ball popped out of Rhoads' glove.
"I'd never seen the ball come out with someone tagging the bag," Pimentel said. "I asked the umpire if he tagged the bag first, but he said the ball came out. You have to have possession."
The play gave the Pilots another life and Ian Joyce delivered a pinch hit, two-run single to tie the game at 3-3.
Things went downhill for there for Atwater.
After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Pimentel went to the bullpen again, calling on Anthony Diaz.
Zack Karch greeted Diaz with a base-clearing triple to right-center field. Karch came around to score when the throw from the outfield went into the Atwater dugout behind third base to give St. Joseph a 7-3 lead.
It was a rough loss for Atwater, considering the Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and seemed in control of the game until the seventh inning.
"The game just got away from us," said Falcons sophomore Jacob Weiss, who was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Zeek Cardenas. "We tried to bear down but there were some unfortunate plays that went against us."
Weiss continued his hot hitting in the tournament when he launched a solo home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the first inning. Weiss went 6 for 13 at the plate in the four games for the Falcons.
"I knew he was going to throw me a fastball, because how often do you see a first-pitch curve? I saw the pitch perfectly and I just tried to put my best swing on it," Weiss said. "I thought it was going to be a double. I looked up and saw the umpire (give the home run single) so I went into my jog."
Rhoads made his first appearance on the mound and looked great for six innings. He gave up just four hits in the first six innings.
Jacob Mooneyham delivered a clutch hit in the sixth inning to drive in two runs to extend the Atwater lead to 3-0.
Despite the disappointing loss there were some positive signs for the Falcons (6-8).
"Cody pitched well," Pimentel said. "With Jacob (Faulk) out we needed a 'Plan B.' Cody was 'Plan B.' We played great defense for six innings."
St. Joseph 6, El Capitan 3 in Atwater The Gauchos finished the tournament with a 1-3 record. Chase Minor collected two hits, including a double. Tarak Davuluri went 1 for 2 at the plate with a run scored for El Capitan.
San Leandro 3, Livingston 1 in Atwater Jimmy Garcia scored two runs for the Pirates, who won the tournament with a perfect 4-0 record. Enrique Aguirre and Eddie Nava combined to limit the Wolves to just two hits.
Tuesday
El Capitan 8, Atwater 0 in Atwater The Gauchos erputed for all eight runs in the first inning. Zach Pilkington went 2 for 2 in the inning with a double and two RBIs. Jaryd Brown also had two hits in the game for the Gauchos.
San Leandro 6, Atwater 3 in Atwater Kale scored two runs for Atwater. Weiss, Cardenas and Colby Flatt all had two hits for the Falcons.
