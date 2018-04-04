Update on Turlock’s new Bowling entertainment center

I received word from Mike Buzick who is in charge of the leagues this coming year at the new entertainment center in Turlock. He informed me that there was a mistake in the information that he gave me about the starting times of the leagues; they will start league play the last week of August.
He did say the center would have all leagues with scratch, handicap, seniors, and youth leagues running 32 to 34 weeks. Nothing else will change on the leagues.
Call Mr. Buzick for more information on league schedules at 209-541-6381.
High Rollers
Brian Hickman 279, Juan Martinez 257, Adam Andrino 248, Patrick O'Bryant 668, Tia Pretzer 210, Lew Reese 198, Linda Roach 203, Dave Cline 221, Dave Porter 232, Jarod Fast 598, Lynnell Difrancia 171, Gene Blaine 191, Darren Alexander 224/637, Ernie Pinheiro 181, Joe Alexander 219, Ruth Azevedo 114, Charli McMillian 170, Mary Grisson 143, Dick Miller 196, Bill Rife 173, Edward Olivarez 179, Phil Chernoff 187, Barbara Bustos 225, Ken Schmitz 278.
Aqua scores from Los Banos
Mike Sousa 207, Freddy Mondragon 194, Max Mondragon 194, Tammie Ketcher 173, Annabel Gerre 157, Jose Farias 235/633, Mario Osip 198, Debbie Reyes 178, Patti Alberti 178, Glen Branco 275/694, Stephen Toscano 230, T.J. Loebig 206/596, Chris Pugliese 202/594, Rachel Mason 172, Danielle Cater 151, Diane Erreca 151, Darell Lawrnce 175, Adrian Gonzales 165, Dominic Pugliese 160, Linda Raw 193, Sherry Gonzales 163.
500 Club memers cash
In the first Modesto Princess Handicap Tournament held on March 3 in Modesto, 16 women bowlers rolled for the first title. Annette Miller from San Jose took the title and the winner's purse of $500. Kim Deathriage, treasurer of the Merced/Atwater Women's 500 Club finished in fifth place for $75.
In the State 500 Club Princess Tournament held recently in Bakersfield, 98 500 club members from the state rolled for the title. LaDonna Stone, local club's tournament director took first place in the classic division. During the qualifying rounds, Stone took charge and shot games of 188-236-195 for a 619 set.
She won her division and then rolled in a roll-off with four other division winners. She rolled a 191 in the roll-off. She is now the California Princess for 2018. Checks have not be issued yet. Good bowling for Kim and LaDonna.
Coming up next for the gals will be their 500 club Spring Fling Mixed tournament in Los Banos on Sunday, April 22.
No-Tap at Black Oak
This Friday, April 6, Black Oak Lanes will be holding their monthly senior 9-pin no-tap starting at 1:30 p.m. Entry fee is $15, with separated divisions for men and women in the high game pot and overall series. Coffee and cookies are served by the lanes during the afternoon. It is a pre-registration event only. To make your spot on the lanes call Jeff Hurley, tournament director at 209-928-9437 to give him your information over the phone.
Hall of Fame Dinner
Tickets are selling great this year, and the prizes and gifts for the raffle and auction are coming in. They have several bowling balls in the mix this year. It looks like it will be a fun time with the induction of three association members into the the Hall of Fame this year.
Invitation to join California Bowling Writers
I have been invited to join the California Bowling Writers club based in Southern California. Bette Addington, President of the CBW sent me an e-mail inviting me to join the club.
I sent a couple of my columns to the California Bowling News and they had them in their weekly bowling news paper in Southern California. That is where she saw my column that is featured in the Merced Sun-Star on Thursday mornings.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
