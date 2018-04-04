Villanova’s title run vaults Golden Valley’s Stillahn to tourney pool victory.

Jerry Stillahn’s goal used to be just don’t finish last.
When the Golden Valley High assistant coach was asked to turn in a bracket for the first time a few years ago for our Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge, he didn’t want to embarrass himself.
“Those first couple years I went with safe picks so I didn’t finish last,” Stillahn said.
Stillahn did much better than not finishing last this year. He finished on top of the standings as he rode Villanova all the way until the end.
Never miss a local story.
Stillahn was one of six people to pick Villanova to win it all as the 32 points for picking the correct national champion surged Stillahn past Merced College women’s coach Allen Huddleston for the pool title.
Stillahn owns bragging rights over the coaches for the year.
“I might have a little bit to say when we get back to school on Monday,” Stillahn said.
Stillahn said he’s glad to beat GV coach Keith Hunter.
“He’s not nearly as humble as others,” Stillahn said. “When he wins, he’ll let people know. We don’t quite have the anomisity that coach (Allen) Huddleston and (Danny) Crosby have.”
“Jerry is a very humble person,” said Golden Valley athletic director Matt Thissen. “He probably won’t say a word unless somebody brings it up first.”
Picking Michigan to reach the Final Four helped Stillahn move up in the standings. He was also one of the few people to pick Texas Tech to reach the Elite Eight.
“I really liked the teams from the Big 12, the (Atlantic Coast Conference) and Big 10,” Stillahn said. “I’d like to say I had that great strategy, but the truth is I finished second to my sister-in-law in another pool with the same bracket and she doesn’t know anything about college basketball.”
It was definitely an interesting tournament from the start.
From the University of Maryland, Baltimore County upsetting top seed Virginia, to the run of Loyola Chicago and the sudden fame of Sister Jean, it was run to watch.
I know my bracket was toast after the first weekend and I was sitting in last place heading into the Final Four.
Fortunately for me, Villanova pulled me out the basement and all the way up to sixth place.
That left former Merced College women’s coach Don Reid as our poor last place finisher.
One reason I enjoy putting together this pool every year is it reminds me or our former photographer Marci Stenberg. I named our little bracket challenge after her because she used to love filling out a bracket and rooting for her new favorite teams each year.
Each round she would ask where she was in the standings.
Stillahn knew Marci before she started working at the Sun-Star. He was a coach for one of Marci’s sons football teams.
“Her son was a kicker and back-up quarterback for our team,” Stillahn said. “Marci was a great parent. She was a always great to be around. It’s cool to win this because of her. I’m honored to be the Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge winner.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
2018 Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge Standings
1. Jerry Stillahn (Golden Valley) 123
2. Rob Parsons (Sun-Star) 116
3. Jeff Rivero (Yosemite) 113
4. Will DeBoard (Sac-Joaquin Section) 109
4. Joseph Barcellos (Los Banos) 109
6. Shawn Jansen (Sun-Star) 97
7. Allen Huddleston (Merced College) 92
8. Tyler Rogers-Trammell (El Capitan) 80
9. Jason Boesch (Atwater) 79
10. Noel Harris (Sac Bee) 78
10. JR Davis (Atwater) 78
12. Adrian Hurtado (El Capitan) 74
13. Kanoa Smith (Atwater) 72
14. Vikkas Shanker (Sun-Star) 71
14. Raul Alvarez (Le Grand) 71
16. John Kane (Merced) 67
16. Danny Crosby (Los Banos) 67
18. Dustin Caropreso (Los Banos) 63
19. Keith Hunter (Golden Valley) 61
20. Matt Thissen (Golden Valley) 59
21. Jason Paha (Former Sun-Star) 55
22. Sean Lynch (Former Sun-Star) 54
23. Don Reid (Merced College) 52
Comments