Saturday night Merced Speedway races rained out

Merced Speedway’s Saturday night program has been rained out for the second time in the 2018 season. It would have been the first race of the season for the premier IMCA Modified and Hobby Stock divisions, since the season opening Bill Egleston Memorial was also rained out three weeks ago.
IMCA SportMods headlined what became the track’s season-opening event a week ago. Atwater’s Tanner Thomas won his first feature event, topping Danny Roe and Tim Elias of Turlock in the 18 car feature. Champion Chris Corder of Modesto won the mini-stock main event. Chris Birdsong of Merced took the Valley Sportsman feature.
The IMCA Modifieds and SporMods will be featured in the re-scheduled Bill Egleston Memorial event on Saturday night, April 14. A large field of cars is anticipated for the event next week.
