Merced College baseball wins key CVC matchup against Seqouias

The Merced College baseball team pounded out 16 hits and received eight strong innings from starter Michael Juarez in a 10-1 win over College of the Sequoias on Thursday afternoon at Blue Devil Diamond.
The win evened up the series with the Giants, who sit atop the Central Valley Conference standings at 9-2. The Blue Devils improved to 7-2 in the CVC and head to Visalia on Saturday to close out the three-game series.
Juarez gave up just one run on five hits and five walks in eight innings to pick up the win. He struck out five.
The Blue Devils (17-11) jumped on COS starter Jacob Hernandez for six runs in the first inning. Kobe Nguyen highlighted the rally with a two-run single.
Ryan Frakes kept the MC scoring barrage going in the second inning with a solo home run.
Nguyne finished with three hits. Jesus Duran, Dylon Jackson, Frakes and Carlos McIntyre all added two hits each.
High School
Los Banso wins Windemuth tournament
Sebastian Luna threw a complete-game shutou as the Tigers defeated Modesto 5-0 in the champinship game of the Windemuth Tournament on Thursday.
Los Banos went 4-0 in the tournament, outscoring its four opponents 44-0.
Vincent Alvarez threw a complete-game shutout in the Tigers’ 11-0 win over Hughson earlier on Thursday. Alvarez struck out eight batters in the victory.
