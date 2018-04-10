New group with different faces, but same goal. Atwater softball continues to win.

There are plenty of new faces in the Atwater High lineup this season, including three freshmen who have cracked the starting lineup.
Other players are taking over new roles like junior Megan Escobar, who has emerged as the team's ace and one of the leaders as a third-year player.
The results have been the same.
Atwater continues to win. Escobar was the hero on Tuesday afternoon, coming up with the clutch hit in the form of a three-run double in the third inning off of Golden Valley ace Marissa Bertuccio. Escobar also went the distance in the circle as the Falcons (13-4 overall, 3-1 Central California Conference) held on for a 3-2 win over the Cougars.
The Falcons have been one of the most consistent winning teams in the CCC this past decade.
Since 2011, Atwater has compiled a 70-36 in CCC play and has made the playoffs five of the past seven years. Even when Merced was winning six conference championships in a row, Atwater still found ways to win and make the postseason.
What are the secrets to the winning program?
"We work hard at practice and we preach family," said Atwater coach Robert Santistevan. "We bond together. I can't stress the word family enough."
The Falcons look like they have another team that can compete for a second straight championship and another postseason berth.
Escobar is one reason why.
Tuesday's win improved her record to 8-0 this season to go along with a 0.95 ERA this season.
She settled down after giving up two runs in the first inning on a two-run single by Maddie Martinez. She finished with nine strikeouts and gave up just three hits.
"Playing the field was great my first two years," Escobar said. "But I really like pitching this year. I know it's a big role to fill."
Escobar takes over for Cheyenne Mahy, who has been the Falcons ace for the past four seasons. She was the CCC Most Valuable Player last year.
"I've played with Cheyenne most of my softball career," Escobar said. "We met when we were young and she's one of my good friends. She is a role model for me. It's great to be the one following her."
Escobar found herself at the plate in a big situation in the third inning. The Falcons had used small ball to load the bases with one out.
Bertuccio had given Escobar a heavy diet of rise balls until the count was full. Bertuccio left a pitch over the plate and Escobar smashed a bases-clearing double to left-center field.
"I was just thinking get a hit," Escobar said. "I just wanted to get on base. Then I got my pitch."
"We have a lot of players we'd like up in that situation," Santistevan said. "Megan is one of them. She really came up with a big hit."
Santistevan isn't lying.
The Falcons have been an explosive offense this season, averaing over six runs per game. The team has a .339 batting average with three players Katie Bettis (.451), Marley Gonzalez (.435) and Hayley Birmingham (.417) all hitting above .400.
"It's different every year," Escobar said. "Each team has a different dynamic. There's a lot of talent with this group. We're a pretty good hitting team. We come out swinging. We want to go for the championship."
