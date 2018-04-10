Kendrick, Ekizian lead Buhach Colony baseball past El Capitan in CCC opener

Brendan Ekizian doubled twice and drove in four runs and Alex Kendrick pitched six strong innings as the Buhach Colony High baseball team opened up Central California Conference play with a 6-1 win over El Capitan on Monday afternoon at El Capitan High.
The Thunder (12-5) broke the game open with a four-run third inning to open up a 5-0 lead.
Kendrick went six innings to pick up the win. The junior right-hander gave up just one run on one hit and three walks. He struck out five hitters.
Dhelahn Tilghman also had two hits and drove in a run and scored for BC.
Golden Valley 3, Atwater 2 in Merced – Pete Minor drove in two runs as the Cougars (6-8) defeated the Falcons at Doug Fister Field. Josh Harris and Sean Bowler each had two hits for GV. Jason Raine went the distance on the mound for the Cougars, striking out seven and giving up two runs on five hits and one walk.
Colby Flatt and Jacob Mooneyham scored runs for the Falcons (6-10).
Turlock 3, Merced 1 in Merced – Dallin Tilby pitched a complete game, surrendering just one run on four hits at the Bulldogs (11-2) defeated the Bears. Justin Hines had two hits and scored two runs for Turlock. Teammate Mason King went 3 for 3.
Kaleb Slate had a double and an RBI for the Bears (5-11).
