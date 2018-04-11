McCuloch, Thompson and Cardoza to be inducted into Merced County Bowling Hall of Fame

The Merced County Bowling Hall of Fame will add three new members who have been rolling the round ball for over 20 to 35 years and each have had great careers in bowling.
Each bowler will be entering in the ability category. Sean McCulloch is one of the area’s top scratch bowlers opening a pro-shop at Castles Lanes for a few years ago and is now the manager of the pro-shop at Bellevue Bowl in Atwater. He had shot over 30 perfect games and has had four 800 series in his career.
Mark N. Thompson will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This bowler has served on the associations board for more than 5 years, including terms as a director and vice president. He has won the City Championships in the doubles and mixed doubles over the years. He has a 300 game to his credit and his high series has been a 756.
Our final inductee this year was born with a bowling ball in his crib instead of a teddy-bear. Tommy Cardoza grew up in a bowling family. His grandfather and grandmother built Bellevue Bowl years ago. He has been a member of the association for as long as he can remember. He has served as president, vice-president and secretary of many leagues. He rolled his first perfect game at the age of 15, and has two 300 games and multiple 299 games to his credit. High series to date is 795. Cardoza will join his dad, who was one of the original Hall of Fame members in 1996.
They will be inducted during the 27th Annual Hall of Fame and Scholarship dinner on Saturday, April 21 at the Atwater Community Center.
Student scholarship awards announced
Student scholarship chairman Sharon Roper announced the following students who are related to bowlers in the Merced County USBC Association and have met all requirements of the committee will receive scholarships.
The Joyce Bigham Memorial $1,000 was awarded to Anya Simons who is attending Solano Community College was donated by Don Belden, a longtime companion of Bighams (Bigham was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009).
The Mary Jane McMurry scholarship was awarded to Connor Capello of $1,000 who will be attending UC Santa Barbara. It was donated by Rebecca McMurry in her mother's memory, a long time Merced/Atwater bowler.
Travis Pazin was awarded $1,000 by the Merced/Atwater Womens 500 Club is attending the University of the Pacific. Five scholarship were from the Hall of Fame: Jared Pazin was awarded $1,000 and is be attending San Joaquin Delta College.
Shaelyn Pugliese was awarded $1,000 and is attending CSU Stanislaus and Merced College. Jordan Campbell was awarded $1,000 and will be attending Carringon College. Brandon Valenti was awarded $1,000 is attending CSU East Bay. Eivanne Eser was awarded $1,000 and is attending Merced College.
All proceeds from the Hall of Fame dinner will to into next year's scholarship fund, come join in and help the kids.
High rollers
Gregg Bennett 228, Bryan Rivas 227, Mickey Wallbaum 200, Margaret Herzog 175, Lee Almeida 633, Benjamin Arms 193, Ernie Pinheiro 221, Jan Moore 185, Janie Schropp 527, Joe Nesnidal 174, Karen Hunter 171, Pam Graham 152, Laura Cupp 160, Barb Souza 157, Trevor Phillips 224/561, Greg Lopez 179, Mike Coe 652, Courtney Dahlin 215.
City Championships end this weekend
Your last chance to enter the 72nd Annual City Championships in the team,doubles and singles is this weekend. You have your choice of times on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Championships are open to all men and women members of our Merced County USBC Association. Entry fee is $25 per event. Entry closes 30 minutes prior to squad time. Come join the fun in the City Championships this weekend and have a ball.
Spring has sprung in Los Banos
The Merced/Atwater Women's 500 Club is hosting their annual Spring Fling Mixed team event at the new Aqua Entertainment Center in Los Banos on Sunday, April 22. It is a handicap tournament with three games of 8-pin no-tap, 9-pin no-tap, and 3-6-9. More on this four person team tournament next week. Entry fee is $24 per bowler.
Senior No-Tappers
This Friday at 1 p.m. McHenry Bowl will be holding their "Swing into spring crazy Bowl", you never know what they will be going on the lanes. Their pot-luck lunch starts at noon and sign-ups begin at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $16 for men and women divisions. See you there.
