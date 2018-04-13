Merced Speedway honoring Egleston this weekend with memorial race

One of the happiest men in racing, Bill Egleston, of Atwater, was all smiles as he prepared to race his new car, background, at Merced Speedway in May. Egleston lost his life in the car during the IMCA modified feature event at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018. Saturday, May 06, 2017. Staff photo by Mike Adaskaveg. Mike Adaskaveg