Another record day for Skimmers’ Carpenter

Merced Skimmers swimmer Rob Carpenter turned in some of the top times in the nation for his age group at the Far Westerns, which was held April 5-8.
The 12-year old Carpenter won the 50-yard freestyle iwth a time of 23.17 seconds, which is the eighth fastest time for a 12-year old in the county.
Carpenter also won the 100 freestyle (50.89), 200 freestyle (1:52.54) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.4). His 100 freestyle time was the 18th fastest time in the country for a 12-year old.
Luca Avila set Skimmers program records with his 50 butterfly (28.40) and 100 butterfyl (1:02.89).
Two hole-in-ones this month at Rancho Del Rey
Two golfers have recorded aces at Rancho Del Rey in April.
Jeff Shannon hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 17 on April 3.
Dave Marcum also sank his tee shot earlier this week on the No. 8 hole. Marcum used his 5-iron to make the 166-yard shot. It was witnessed by Brad Lee, Mike Duggar, Martin Valdez and Fan Wallace.
