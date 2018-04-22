Roundup: Cortez, Kendrick lead Buhach Colony past Merced. El Capitan defeats Atwater.

Antonio Cortez pitched five scoreless innings as the Buhach Colony High baseball team defeated Merced 7-0 on Saturday morning at Buhach Colony High.
Cortez surrendered only two hits and no walks as he struck out five to pick up the win.
The Thunder (13-6 overall, 3-1 Central California Conference) broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning.
Alex Kendrick had two hits, two runs and a stolen base to lead the BC offense, which collected seven hits. The Thunder's Roman Gurr also doubled and knocked in two runs and teammate Brandon Ruiz had a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
John Trujillo and Kendrick each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the victory.
Nate Rios started on the mound for Merced (6-15, 1-5 CCC). Rios gave up five runs in five innings.
Buhach Colony hosts Atwater on Monday at 4 p.m.
El Capitan 3, Golden Valley 2 in Merced – Chase Minor went the distance on the mound, giving up just two earn runs and striking out six to pick up the win for the Gauchos (12-7, 4-2 CCC).
Anthony Perez had two hits, including a double, and a run scored for El Capitan. Mark Sellers tripled and scored two runs for the Gauchos.
Pitman 4, Atwater 1 in Atwater – Brett Hagen and Joey Romeo both two hits and an RBI as the Pride defeated the Falcons.
Jay Huerta and Kade Morris both also finished with two hits for Pitman (11-7, 4-0 CCC).
Jakob Faulk drove in the only run for the Falcons (7-14, 1-5 CCC).
College
Fresno City 11, Merced College 6 in Merced – Christopher Steeley and Ryan Frakes hit home runs but it wasn't enough for the Blue Devils, who dropped to 19-18 overall and 9-9 in the Central Valley Conference.
The game was tied 2-2 before the Rams (25-12, 14-4 CVC) scored nine runs in the eighth inning. Joey Popejoy delivered the big hit in the inning with a three-run triple. Popejoy finished with two hits and three runs scored.
Frakes went 4-for-5 at the plate and Steeley had two hits.
Friday High School Baseball
El Capitan 3, Atwater 2 in Atwater – Sellers doubled twice, scoring a run and driving in one run as the Gauchos picked up a win on Friday night at Memorial Ballpark.
Anthony Perez pitched into the seventh inning to pick up the win.
Jacob Mooneyham and Jacob Weiss drove in the runs for Atwater.
Pitman 10, Merced 1 in Merced – Clayton Hall hit a home run for the Bears' lone run of the game.
Joey Romeo doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in two runs to lead Pitman's offense. Tyler Stout went the distance on the mound for the Price.
