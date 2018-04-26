Golden Valley track star breaks two school records at CCC meet.

It was a record-setting day for Golden Valley junior Angelena Williams.
The Cougars star set two school records in the hurdles at the Central California Conference center meet on Wednesday at Dave Honey Stadium at Atwater High. Williams won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.69 seconds. She also set a record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.55.
Williams wasn't finished. She also helped the Cougars 4x100 relay team record the second fastest time in school history with a time of 49.12.
Other local double-winners at the meet were Golden Valley's Hunter Slatten, won the 100 (10.91) and the 200 (22.43). His 100 time was the fourth fastest in school history.
Merced's John Hagerman won two events with victories in the 800 (1:59.85) and 1600 (4:34.03).
Turlock boys and girls swept the team race. The Bulldogs boys scored 178 points. The Turlock girls compiled 172 points.
Other boys winners included:
Golden Valley's Thomas Rowan in the 400 with a time of 51.43. Cougars teammate Michael Del Corona won the 110 hurdles with atime of 15.26.
Golden Valley's Avery Townsel won the triple-jump with a mark of 43 feet and 1 inch.
Merced's William Perez-Rios won the 3200, crossing the finish line in 10 minutes and 37.50 seconds.
El Capitan's Dominique Navarette won the discus with a throw of 171-02.
The Merced girls had three individual winners on Wednesday. Quinn Hagerman won the 1600 with a time of 5:08.67. Ciara Colon won the 800 (2:22.07) and Kaitlynn Perez won the high jump (5-2).
Other local girls winners were El Capitan's Nylah Hassaan in the 100 (12.42), Golden Valley's Keionnie Clemons in the 200 (26.17) and Buhach Colony's Morgan Johnson in the discus (124-00).
Baseball
Buhach Colony 8, Atwater 1 in Atwater – RJ Garcia went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Thunder improved to 15-6 overall and 5-1 in the CCC.
Alex Kendrick pitched five innings to pick up the win.
Buhach Colony racked up 17 hits. Matt Vang had three hits and Roman Gurr had two hits and two RBIs.
Turlock 6, El Capitan 3 in Turlock – Dallin Tilby struck out nine and went the distance on the mound as the Bulldogs earned a series split with the Guachos.
Chase Minor and Julien Natividad-Lopez both had two hits for El Capitan and Brendan Kemps drove in two runs.
Pitman 2, Golden Valley 1 in Turlock – Tyler Stout gave up one unearned run in seven innings for the Pride. Jason Raine struck out nine in six innings for the Cougars.
Jack Solis had two hits for GV.
Comments