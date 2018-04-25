The Disabled American Veterans Tournament is coming up in May

The third annual Disabled American Veterans singles tournament is set for Saturday, May 19 at Bellevue Bowl at 1 p.m.
It is open to all men and women who are USBC members. Tournament director Ed Huddleston said that all proceeds are for the local disabled veterans.
The two-division tournament is open to all bowlers. You will be using your 2017-2018 book average, or if none, they will use 2016-2017 book averages. I’ve donated a 15-pound American Eagle bowling ball that will be a prize in a raffle and the first 35 bowlers who sign-up will receive camo caps courtesy of Delta-Sierra Beverage of Modesto.
The tourney is USBC sanctioned. First and second place winners in each division will receive plaques and a prize fund of one in five ratio. Entry fee is only $20 for three games of regular bowling. Entry forms are now available at Bellevue Bowl by the trophy case on the concourse.
MOTHER LODE 500 CLUB TOURNEY
The Mother Lode 500 Club is hosting a 9-pin no-tap tournament at Black Oak Lanes on Saturday, May 19 at 1 p.m. This tournament is open open to all women with USBC . You will use your composite averages at of 2017-2018.
The cost for this no-tapper is $25, and you can mail your check to Phyllis Cotta, 9479 Merced Falls road, La Grange, CA. 95329. You can get your entry forms of Norma atPHEONIX2013@HOTMAIL.COM or more information at (209) 536-9215.
Entries close on May 11. They always have a great tournament for the women 500 club members from the valley. Check it out.
HIGH ROLLERS
Olga Lopez 158, Robert Koop 220, Deborah Marion 194, Marie Herrera 169, Tyrell Alley 185, Bill Rife 211, Todd Gilles 194, Mickey Wallbaum 202, Patrick McGee 192, George Souza 176, Rick Perez 171. Julie Herr in the Classic picked up the 4-7-9 split once, and then again for twice.
AQUA SCORES FROM LOS BANOS
Jarrett Sagouspe 219, Jose Farias 202/600, Chris Pugliese 232, Glenn Branco 231/619, Dennis Lefevre 215, T.J. Loebig 212, Debbie Reyes 179, Linda Raw 168, Rachel Mason 166, Jana Sousa 164.
YOSEMITE LANES SENIOR RESULTS
The senior group from Bellevue Bowl were humming at Yosemite Lanes last Friday afternoon as in the first high game pot had T.J. and Ed Rowen, Linda Roach, and Frank Gasper placing in the money. In the overall payout series, Roach finished fourth, Minda Krone in fifth in the women's. On the men's side was Rowen in fourth and Gasper in second.
Coming up this Friday at McHenry Bowl will their any doubles will do no-tap. The action starts at 1 p.m. with a pot luck lunch at noon and sign-ups at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $16.
SENIOR CLUB AT WEST LANE BOWL
It looks like 80 and above is the magic number for the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club as 84 men and women bowlers were rolling last Saturday in the monthly singles event and they paid down to 21 spots.
Paul Reynolds qualified first with a 1,019, Larry Dyson in second with a 1,000, and John Carroll third with a 997. In the step-ladder roll-off Dyson rolled a 182 and Carroll a 230. In the championship match it was Carroll with a 225 and Reynolds with a 235 to take the match.
Reynolds is from Ripon, Carroll and Dyson are from Stockton. Reynolds took home $202, Carroll $165, and Dyson $135. Locals Lynnell Difancia placed in 16th for $60 and Larry Valenti Sr. took 20th for $44.
Up on the schedule is a doubles event on Saturday, May 19 at McHenry Bowl in Modesto.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
