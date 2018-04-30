Undrafted, former San Jose State star Ginda will still get his NFL shot with Arizona.

If Frank Ginda needed any more motivation, he found it this past weekend when he didn't hear his name called during the NFL Draft. The former Pacheco High and San Jose State star just filed it away as another time he's been passed over in his life.
Ginda knew going undrafted was a possibility, but he's still getting his shot to play in the NFL.
Ginda signed as an undrafted free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday shortly after the NFL draft was completed.
"It came down to the Cardinals, (Minnesota) Vikings and (Washington) Redskins," Ginda said. "I signed with the team I felt gave me the best shot to make their 53-man roster. The Cardinals coaches really liked me and they think I have a really good chance to make the team."
Ginda was one of four local players to sign as undrafted free agents this weekend.
Three former Merced College players in defensive back Devron Davis (University of Texas at San Antonio), offensive lineman Ty Allen (Tennessee State) and running back Malik Williams (Louisville) signed with teams. Davis signed with the Baltimore Ravens, Allen signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Williams signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
Watching the draft made for an emotional roller coaster this weekend for Ginda.
"Yeah, it was," Ginda said. "I had family come over and we watched the draft for a few days and barbequed. A bunch of teams hit me up and told me they were looking to draft me. I talked to linebacker coaches. They told me if they didn't draft me they wanted to sign me. There were 12 teams that called me, trying to sign me as an undrafted free agent."
Ginda and his agent quickly went to work and did their research on teams to try to find the best fit.
Ginda said he chose the Cardinals because they don't have a lot of experience at the linebacker position and they don't have a lot of linebackers.
The whole process of making an NFL team has been an uphill climb for Ginda since he announced he was skipping his senior season at San Jose State to enter his name in the draft.
Ginda led the nation with 173 tackles but didn't receive an invitation to the combine.
"Everyone has passed on me my whole life," Ginda said. "It's nothing new to me. I was passed up when I was in high school. In college people questioned my size. Now all 32 teams passed on me, except the Cardinals. They're my team now. I'm going to have a pissed off mind-set going into camp. Once I get on the field all those other teams are going to pay."
For the past 8 years, Ginda has made the NFL shield the screen saver on his phone.
After not being selected in the draft, Ginda has written the letters U-D-F-A (undrafted free agent) on his workout shoes and cleats.
"It's just a daily reminder," Ginda said. "It's extra motivation to drive me."
Ginda signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cardinals, but he knows he can be cut at any time.
Ginda leaves for the Cardinals' rookie mini-camp on May 10th. Until then, he'll continue working out in San Jose and preparing for training camp.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments