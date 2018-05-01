Randle’s Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp approaching

Former Golden Valley High football player Chris Randle will hold his second Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 12 at Veterans Stadium at Golden Valley.
The camp drew almost 200 kids last year.
Registration is free. There will be a camp for kids 6-13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another session will follow for kids 14-18 from 2-5 p.m.
Each camp participant will be provided a t-shirt.
Randle is an all-star defensive back in the Canadian Football League for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. NFL running back Robert Turbin will also be a guest coach at the camp.
To register for the camp online, go to www.christopherrandle.com.
Comments