Canadian Football League player Chris Randle speaks to children during Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Randle graduated from Golden Valley High School in 2007. After playing four years of football at Utah State, he spent a short time with the Dallas Cowboys. Randle has played the past six years in the Canadian Football League. Over 100 children participated in the morning session for the 7-12 age group Saturday morning.
Sports

Randle’s Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp approaching

May 01, 2018 01:26 PM

Former Golden Valley High football player Chris Randle will hold his second Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp on Saturday, May 12 at Veterans Stadium at Golden Valley.

The camp drew almost 200 kids last year.

Registration is free. There will be a camp for kids 6-13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another session will follow for kids 14-18 from 2-5 p.m.

Each camp participant will be provided a t-shirt.

Randle is an all-star defensive back in the Canadian Football League for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. NFL running back Robert Turbin will also be a guest coach at the camp.

To register for the camp online, go to www.christopherrandle.com.

