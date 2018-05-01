Merced County Bowling Hall of Fame and Scholarship Dinner was successful

The Merced County Bowling Hall of Fame and Scholarships dinner that were held last Saturday had a sold out crowd. The evening began with the singing of the National Anthem by Kenna Campbell, followed by the acknowledgement of the 23 Hall of Fame members who were in attendance.
Each member of Hall stood up as their names were called. A special tribute was made to honor the founder of the Hall of Fame, Preston Roper. Keith Hunter was recognized for his leadership and guidance for 22 years as a manager of the Merced Bowling Association and the president Merced County USBC Association.
The scholarship chair Sharon Roper presented a record number of scholarships this year. A total of eight were given out during the evening. Sean McCulloch, Mark N. Thompson, and Tommy Cardoza were the newest members inducted into the Hall of Fame during the evening. Marty Daniel, as usual did a great job in the raffle and live auction during the event that was a huge success.
The leadership of Barbara Bustos and her committee is what make this Hall a success. She thanked all the support received from local business in the area, area pro-shops, and individuals and invited all at the dinner to be back next year.
BELLEVUE BOWL AND YOSEMITE LANES SWAP
The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club has switch dates with Bellevue Bowl who was lined up to host the Tournament of Champions on Jan, 19, 2019. Now, the TOC will be held at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto. The club needs more than 24 lanes as the Tournament of Champions has over 100 bowlers competing in the high prize fund tourney. Bellevue had 87 at the last tournament and it would not accommodate the club's needs.
In return, Bellevue will be hosting another singles event on Saturday, Dec. 15 for the club's men and women. Coming up next for the club on Saturday, May 19, will be the first doubles tournament of the season for the club at McHenry Bowl with a 1 p.m start.
HIGH ROLLERS
Bill Botwright 268/652, Juan Martinez 267, Lew Reese 219, Mike Ingram 200, Robert Whitford 233/633, Dave Cline 193, Nathan Flanagan 665, Caren Thompson 199, Mike Coe 660, Sharon Johnson 160, Ted Council 188, Erin Mussano 144, Brian Liebelt 238, Mike Hansen 672, 14
WALTON BREAKS TWO RECORDS
Jason Walton must be drilling some great balls as the owner of Bowling Outfitters of Modest located in McHenry Bowl. He is a good friend of mine and has helped many Merced and Atwater bowlers over the years. He broke a long time standing record in the Modesto USBC Association.
One record was set in 2000 by Hall of Fame member Willie Taylor with a 1,136 in his four game set. Walton was rolling the Black Oak Classic league at McHenry Bowl and started off with a 300, and followed with games of 279-289-279 for a four game set of 1,147. During the first three games he broke his individual 800 series record with an 868. A week later, Walton rolled another 300 at Yosemite Lanes in their Black Oak Classic league. The first 1,000 series was rolled by the late Don Mahaney in 1969. The guy is on fire.
THE VANESSA BROWN HOMES 2018 PBA WESTERN REGIONAL
The 13th Annual Vanessa Brown Homes 2018 PBA Western Regional and pro-am will be held next month on Friday and Saturday on May 25 and 26. There are three divisions for the pro-am with seniors, adult, and juniors. The fees are $25 for seniors, $40 for adults, and $20 for the junior division.
All of the West Coast PBA pro's will be in Modesto including Michael Haugen Jr., Chris Warren from the North West, and up and coming Jacob Butturff. Best of all, it's 9-pin no-tap for everyone.
BLACK OAK LANES NO-TAPPERS
Jeff Hurley, bowling league supervisor and Dillon, a staff member will be attending a seminar by Brunswick that the senior no-tap scheduled for this Friday has been moved to Friday, May 11. Entry fee is $15 for the 9-pin no-tap. It is a pre-register tournament. Give them a call to sign up at 209-928-9437.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments