'He just has that special something.' UC Merced coach thrilled to sign Le Grand star.

Andres Lua has had a year he'll never forget.
The Le Grand High senior helped lead the Bulldogs soccer team to a Southern League championship, the school's first Sac-Joaquin Section championship since 2001 and the school's first ever Northern California Regional title.
Lua was named the SL Most Valuable Player along the way.
Le Grand fans will get to watch Lua during his college career after he signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at UC Merced on Friday.
"Of course I'm happy I'm going to be playing close by," Lua said. "My family can come watch me. Without them, I wouldn't be where I am right now."
Lua scored 40 goals for the Bulldogs this past season, which ranked seventh in the state. He was also named the Sun-Star Player of the Year.
"Andres is a special talent, especially in front of the goal," said UC Merced coach Albert Martins. "He's cool, calm under pressure. He knows how to come through in the big situations. He just has that special something."
Lua's college decision came down to Stanislaus State and UC Merced.
Lua said UC Merced just felt like home. Lua. who has a 3.5 GPA at Le Grand, plans to major in mechanical engineering. He joins a Bobcats recruiting class that includes a pair of Livingston players in Francisco Lopez and Marco Sobrevilla.
"I'm familiar with both Livingston players," Lua said. "I played on the same travel team as Marco. I'm excited to see what college ball is like."
It's not an accident that Martins is taking players from local teams that have had success in recent years.
"Absolutely," Martins said. "These guys are proven winners. They know what it takes to win games and to be successful."
Lua said the toughest part of the process was picking the right school.
"I feel relieved," Lua said. "I'm thankful for God giving me this opportunity, this choice. It feels like something has been lifted off my back."
One of the reasons Lua had choices was the work he's done in the classroom. Coaches don't want to have to babysit kids who can't cut it academically.
Lua isn't one of those players.
"The Livingston guys were both 3.5 or higher, too," Martins said. "It's very important to have the high GPA to get into the UC. It's nice to have well-rounded kids. You know they are going to take care of business."
