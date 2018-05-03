Stofle to be honored at Merced Speedway

The IMCA Modified, IMCA SportMod, Hobby Stock, Vintage Hard Top and Mini-Late Model divisions will each have qualifying races and a feature event. The features will add up to 89 laps in remembrance of Stofle’s car number. The speedway’s pit area will open at 2 p.m. The grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m. Cars will be on the track at 6 p.m., with racing beginning at 7 p.m. Merced Sun-Star Photo