Golden Valley ready for first playoff appearance since 2006 after sweeping Merced.

Nini Aranda hasn't experienced any of the frustration that has surrounded Golden Valley softball for the past decade. It's one of the advantages of being a freshman.
So she hardly felt the pressure when she smacked a two-run double in the sixth inning to give the Cougars the lead against Merced on Tuesday afternoon. Aranda's hit highlighted a four-run sixth inning as the Cougars erased a two-run deficit late to beat the Bears 6-3 in the regular season finale for both teams at Merced High.
"It was great," Aranda said. "I love when I get a big hit because I can hear everyone yelling, 'Yeah, Nina!' It makes me feel so good."
The Cougars (20-5 overall, 9-3 Central California Conference) have been a feel-good story this season. Golden Valley wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs from the CCC. It will be the first postseason appearance by the Cougars since 2006.
"I think that's amazing," Aranda said. "I love being part of the group that's breaking records and going to the playoffs."
Cougars ace Marissa Bertuccio is excited to finally break through in her third varsity season. Bertuccio has seen a change in the Cougars this season. Mostly it's been an attitude change.
In the past, one mistake could make things unravel for Golden Valley.
"Obviously, we don't give up," said Bertuccio, who struck out six on her way improving to 20-4 in the circle this season. "We've comeback in a lot of games. We have a positive attitude. In our minds, we know we can get it back. All our wins have been team wins."
The Cougars showed their ability to comeback against Merced with five runs in the final two innings to erase a 3-1 Merced lead.
It didn't come without a little motivation from the GV coaches.
After Merced's Jewels Perez raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning, the Cougars coaches lit into the players as they made their way off the field. The coaches didn't like a throw coming into second base while Perez was headed home.
"It's just part of the game," Bertuccio said. "We know coach (Rick) Martinez is a football coach. He has a big bark, but we don't take it personally. It's just Martinez yelling. I think that helped spark us."
It was the middle of the order setting the table during the sixth-inning rally. Maddie Martinez led off the frame with a walk. Bertuccio followed with a single to left field and Vanessa Saltos drew a walk to load the bases.
Michaela Key drove in the first run with a ground out to cut the lead to 3-2. Aranda then delivered the big-two run double to give Golden Valley a 4-3 lead.
Brandy Colomer later added a run-scoring double to extend the lead to 5-3 in the sixth inning.
"I don't care if the game is for last place or first place, it always means something when we play Merced," Cougars coach Ross Cruickshanks said. "Getting over the hump and beating them at our place was big for us. It proved we can beat them and that was big in our girls' minds."
Bertuccio added an RBI-double in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 6-3. The junior, who has already verbally committed to Sacramento State, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.
The Cougars now will wait to see who they open the playoffs against next week.
"I'm very excited," Bertuccio said. "I was hoping we would make the playoffs the past couple years. Last year, I thought would be the playoff year and it didn't happen. This year it finally came through for us. I know if I do my job, my teammates will do their jobs."
