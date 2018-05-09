Former Golden Valley star Randle excited to host free youth football camp in Merced

Canadian Football League player Chris Randle throws a pass during Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Randle graduated from Golden Valley High School in 2007. After playing four years of football at Utah State, he spent a short time with the Dallas Cowboys. Randle has played the past six years in the Canadian Football League. Over 100 children participated in the morning session for the 7-12 age group Saturday morning.