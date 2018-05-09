Former Golden Valley star Randle excited to host free youth football camp in Merced

Chris Randle received a lot of positive feedback after his inaugural Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp last year. Many of the high school players who attended his camp reached out to him on social media to tell Randle how much they appreciated the camp. Parents of the younger kids also expressed their gratitude.
Randle is hoping to put on another stellar camp on Saturday, but he's hoping for one big difference this year. The Canadian Football League all-star hopes he can speak this year.
Randle lost his voice last year and struggled to talk during the camp after he spent time the day before talking to athletes at Golden Valley High.
"I do feel my voice getting raspy," Randle said. "I'm trying not to talk as much these next couple days. I'm trying to relax as much as possible."
According to Randle, 225 kids have already preregistered online for Saturday's Achieve Dreams camp. Online registration at ChrisRandle.com will close on Thursday. There will still be room for a few walk-ups on Saturday.
The camp will again be held at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School.
"We don't want to turn anyone away," Randle said. "We have 20 coaches and we don't want to be outnumbered."
The camp will be broken into two sessions for two different age groups.
The first session will be for kids ages 6-13 and it will run from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. The second session will be for kids 14-18 and will run from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. All kids will receive a free t-shirt.
The camp is free.
"We were able to reconnect with sponsors that helped us last year and that was a huge help," Randle said. "We're still in the process of building. We've been reaching out to the community and they've helped contribute. My main goal is to keep the camp free. This is not me putting up my money. I put in time and effort. Myself and Timothy Stewart are the main people, but we have a lot of help. A lot of people have been receptive. We couldn't have done it without the entire community."
Randle graduated from Golden Valley in 2007. He played football at Utah State for four years. After a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys, Randle has played the past 7 years in the Canadian Football League.
He created the camp last year as a way to give back to his hometown of Merced.
Many of the coaches at the camp are friends he grew up with in Merced. He'll also be joined by former teammates at Utah State, teammates from the CFL and Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin will also be a guest coach.
Kids will go through throwing, running, catching, blocking and agility drills.
Randle wants the kids to get more out of the camp than just football.
"I want them to write down what their goal is," Randle said. "I want to help them achieve their dream, whatever it is. Whether it's to climb Mt. Everest, or be the best video gamer, or to be the best big brother. I want them to recognize what their dream is. Then I want them to set a goal for the day and then I'll ask them to think about what they can do for someone else. I want to help them get a plan for them to achieve their dream."
