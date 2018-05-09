Toyotech takes Commercial Classic championship at Bellevue Bowl

It started out the night with four teams vying for the league championship in the Wednesday night Commercial Classic at Bellevue Bowl, the top league in the house. The teams involved in the title play were Toyotech, Valenti & Company, Tactical Strikes and the Pin Slayers.
The Pin Slayers had a one game roll-off the week before with Oxtail Rage with the winner getting the final spot, which the Pin Slayers won. Up for grabs was the top money prize of $400. They had to roll three games with handicap and have a total pin count to win the league.
Toyotech took the title with a total of 2,722 and took home home the $400. In second was Valenti & Company with 2,634 for $300, Tactical Strikes rolled 2,589 for $200, and the Pin Slayers with 2,447 for $100. All team members also received point money during the evening.
Bellevue Bowl has added $2,000 to the prize for several years. Winning team members with their season ending averages are Gene Broussard (211), Ron Gonzales (186), Cam Clemens (214), Neill Barcellos (215), and John Lema (181).
SUMMER LEAGUE SIGN-UPS
The winter leagues have had their roll-offs to determine their league champions. Summer leagues are getting ready to kick-off their season and there are openings in all leagues. Check with Bellevue Bowl on leagues that need teams or bowlers. Call them at 209-358-6466.
DRAFT TRIO LEAGUE GETS READY TO ROLL
Bellevue Bowl is hosting their annual Trio Scratch league on Monday night with a draft for players for their teams. It is a non-sanctioned league and the weekly fee is $25. The top prize for the league champions si $1,000 guaranteed.
You bowl 14 weeks with 14 different lane patterns every week. If you want some high caliber competition against the best bowlers in town or the Valley, join this short summer league. Contact Sean McCulloch at Bellevue Bowl for more information if needed at 209-358-6466 about the scratch trio league. Anyone one can roll in this league, there is no minimum or maximum on your average.
HELEN DUVAL VETERANS BVL RESULTS
Results of the Merced County USBC qualifiers from the state BVL finals with their placement and scores from Bowlium Lanes in Montclair, Southern California. Women’s classic in 10th was Dawn Fernandez 543, A division in 7th was Rae Coonce 539, C division in 4th was JoAnn Baker 466, D division in 3rd was Leticia Andrade 480, E division in 2nd DeDe Jeppesen 411.
Men’s classic in 12th was Chris Pugliese 569, A division was Michael Munoz a no-show, B division in 3rd was Bob Jeppesen 455, C division in 5th was Dominic Pugliese 478. Good rolling gang.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The DAV singles tournament at Bellevue Bowl on Saturday, May 19 at 1 p.m. $20 entry fee and it features two division, retired military veterans or an open division.
Three games of regular bowling. First and second place winners in each division will receive plaques. The first 35 bowlers who sign up will receive Camo caps courtesy of Delta-Sierra Beverage of Modesto. Remember our Veterans.
Mother Lode 500 club is hosting a 9-pin no-tap on Saturday, May 19 at 1 p.m at Black Oak Lanes. Entry fee if $25. Fore more info contact Norma at 209-536-9215 to to sign up. This tournament is open all all women bowlers with USBC cards. You do not have to be a 500 club member to bowl.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
