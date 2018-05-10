Livingston boys reach the semifinals after sweeping Stone Ridge Christian

Gary Singh used to be a basketball player. That was until as the Livingston High senior says, "He wasn't feeling it anymore."
Singh has turned his focus solely on volleyball this season and now the Wolves are making a deep run in the playoffs.
"The only sport he played this year was volleyball," said Livingston High boys volleyball coach Michelle Osmer said. "He even helped out with the girls. He's in here every day of the year trying to get better. He's a great kid."
Singh is a quick learner. He's one of three captains on the team and has emerged as one of the top options on the Wolves.
The senior outside hitter recorded 11 kills to help lead the fourth-seeded Wolves (18-8) to a 25-18, 28-26, 25-17 sweep over No. 5 Stone Ridge Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Livingston will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday at No. 1 El Dorado.
Osmer tried to walk away from coaching volleyball in 2011 after 23 years of coaching girls at Atwater and Buhach Colony High. She's not very good at retirement.
Osmer is enjoying coaching boys volleyball.
"They're so athletic," Osmer said. "Their ability to leap vertically and their athleticism make it a lot easier to teach the skills."
Singh isn't the only quick learned on the Wolves.
Donovan Brown decided to try volleyball last year. Brown plays basketball, soccer and football at Livingston, but had nothing to do in the spring so he tried volleyball.
He joined the team midway through last year and played on the junior varsity team. Now he's a key contributor at the varsity level.
Brown had eight kills against the Knights and played big at the net.
"I wasn't doing anything so I came out and tried it," Brown said. "I really like it. The toughest part was the passing."
"I made sure that he came back out this year," Osmer said of Brown. "Not only has he learned to hit the ball down, but he can hit the ball down with a lot of force."
Thursday night's matchup was a battle of two league champions. Livingston won the Western Athletic Conference with a 10-2 record. Stone Ridge Christian won the Central California Athletic Alliance with an 8-0 record.
However, the Wolves came in with three wins over the Knights already this season.
Stone Ridge Christian had a chance to get in the match in the second game. The Knights came back from a big early deficit to take a 24-20 lead, but couldn't finish off the Wolves.
Livingston came back to win 28-26 take seize control of the match with a 2-0 lead.
"I had used up my two timeouts," said SRC coach Ken Shaw. "We couldn't quite get that last point. I think there was a question of can we do it? Instead of we can do it, I think it was we hope we can do it. But we're a young team. We'll only get stronger."
The Wolves jumped out to a big lead in game three and cruised to the three-game sweep.
"I felt the energy from the second game transferred over to the third game," Singh said.
Adrian Pacheco added 10 kills and three aces for the Wolves.
Cole Houweling led the Knights with seven kills and 18 digs. Jackson De Jager and Tyler Louters both had eight assists for SRC.
Comments