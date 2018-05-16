Disabled American Veterans Handicap Tournament on tap this Saturday

Bellevue Bowl is hosting their third annual Disabled American Veterans Handicap singles tournament this Saturday at 1 p.m. It is open to all men and women who are USBC members.
Tournament director Ed "Slick" Huddleston said all proceeds will go to local disabled veterans. The two division tournament will be open to everyone. You will be using your 2017-2018 book average, or if none they will use 2016-2017 book.
Again, Chuck Shafer a onetime bowler at Bellevue and an employee who worked the desk at the bowl has donated $100 to the prize in this year's tournament. They will have a raffle of a 15lb American Eagle bowling ball during the event courtesy of myself, and the first 35 bowlers who sign-in will receive Camo caps complements of Delta-Sierra Beverage of Modesto.
The tourney is sanctioned by USBC. First and second place winners in each division will receive plaques and a prize fund of 1 in 5 ratio. Entry fee is $20 for three games or regular bowling. Join uson Saturday to help the vets.
MOTHER LODE 500 TOURNEY IS SATURDAY
The Mother Lode 500 Club is hosting their annual 9-pin no-tap Handicap tournament at Black Oak Lanes this Saturday at 1 p.m. Check in begins at noon.
This tournament is open to all men and women with USBC cards; you don't have to be a 500 club member to roll. You will use your composite averages as of 2017-2018.
They have having basket sales, door prizes, and prizes to be given out during the day. The cost for this no-tapper is $25, and you can contact Norma at 209-536-9215 to reserve a spot. Bellevue has some entry forms for this event by the trophy case on the concourse.
VANESSA BROWN HOMES PBA REGIONALS
The 13th Anual Vanessa Brown Homes 2018 PBA Western Regional and pro-am will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 25 and 26 at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto. On Friday, May 25 you can roll the pro-am at 4 p.m. or wait till Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
There are three divisions with seniors, adults, and juniors. Entry fee for seniors is $25, adult is $40, and junior division is $20.
They are offering a Hammer ball package this year. You will be bowling with three different pros with your no-tap scores and the pro's scores will determines your handicap total. On hand this year will be Chris Warren from the Northwest, Jacob Butturff a regional Pro of the Year, Josh Blanchard the Collegiate Bowler of the Year, plus Michael Haugen Jr. Haugen just won the PAB50 Sarasota Southern Open in Florida and the PBA50 Johnney Petraglia BVL Open in Farmingdale, N.Y. and rolled over Walter Ray Williams 277-195 for the win.
The pro-am is a very popular event for our local bowlers. In the past we have had several winners from the Merced/Atwater area. If you need more information or to sign-up contact the lanes at 209-524-9161. There are entry forms at Bellevue Bowl for the seniors and adults.
BLACK OAK SENIOR RESULTS
The family that bowls together, sticks together. On last Friday, Ed and T.J. Rowen took home some cash during the monthly senior no-tap at Black Oak Lanes. T.J. did well in the high game pot by wining two pots, and Ed won his cash in the overall series.
FRESNO CHAMPIONSHIPS ARE COMING BACK
Some of us might remember Mid-State located right off 99 going into Fresno. You could not miss the bowl, it had dome shape to the center. I remember rolling there and after going to Cedar Lanes for their Prime Rib Singles at that time. I hope that I'm right. Good memories. Anyway, the tournament has moved around Fresno in the past several years. This years tournament will begin on Aug. 4 and run for for 8 weekends and it will be held at Rodeo Lanes in Clovis. I will have more in my coming columns on this tournament for you. I received information from JoAnn Christian who was the G.M. at Cedar Lanes and a tournament director for 28 years.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments