'We're back.' Dos Palos returns to semifinals, hungry for a Valley Championship.

The Dos Palos High softball team has been knocking on the door of playing for the Valley Championship the past two years. The Broncos have been eliminated in the Central Section Division IV semifinals two seasons in a row.
Dos Palos will get its shot again.
The top-seeded Broncos defeated No. 8 Fresno 9-0 on Friday in the quarterfinals at Dos Palos High.
"We're back," said Broncos coach Irene Barrantes. "They're hungry and they want it more than anything. I have seniors who will be in their third semifinal game. They're like, 'We're winning it this year.'"
The Broncos (25-2), who extended their winning streak to 11 in a row, displayed all the ingredients of a section championship team on Friday.
Dos Palos has an elite pitcher.
Junior Janessa Jasso has put up some of the best numbers in the state this year. With the win the right-hander improved to 25-2 this season with a 0.65 ERA. Her 25 wins is tied for third most in the state.
Jasson struck out 12 batters against Fresno to bring her season total to 288 strikeouts in 159 and 2/3 innings pitched. Her 288 strikeouts rank fourth in the state.
"I think I'm definitely more consistent," Jasso said. "I've learned the hitters more this year too since we play a lot of the same teams. I have more confidence in my pitchers."
Jasso continually worked ahead of the Warriors hitters, who had a tough time catching up with her fastball and laying off her rise ball.
The Broncos also have showed off a potent offense to back Jasso.
Dos Palos came into the game hitting .351 as a team and averaging over nine runs per game.
The Broncos exploded for seven runs in the second inning against Fresno starter Adriana Navarette. Dos Palos sent 11 hitters to the plate in the inning, cranking out five hits. The big blow was a three-run home run by Teya Vincent.
"I knew I had to wait on the pitch," Vincent said. "I pull everything. I learned from my first at-bat. I knew it was out when I hit it."
Vincent should know. The senior catcher has homered in four consecutive games and is 9-for-17 in her last five games with 15 RBIs. The home run was her seventh of the season.
"I've been taking a lot of batting practice," Vincent said.
"She won't leave practice until she feels good at the plate," said Barrantes. "I know because I've been throwing the batting practice."
The Broncos have threats up and down the lineup. Grace Schofield is hitting .484 and chipped in against Fresno with two hits, a run, two RBIs and three stolen bases.
Payton Paz came in hitting .442 and collected two hits, including a double.
Eight of the nine batters had at least one hit against Fresno.
"We've got to try to win every inning," Barrantes said. "We want to score every inning. I tell our girls if we can get Janessa two or three runs, we're going to win the ball game. Seven runs is great. Nine runs is great."
The Broncos will get their shot to punch their ticket to the championship game on Wednesday in a semifinal mathcup agianst the winner of Friday's quarterfinal matchup between Fowler and Coalinga. Dos Palos will host the semifinal game at 4:30 p.m.
"It's definitely been in the back of our minds since we started hitting in December," Jasso said. "We're way more hungry this year. We want it 10 times more because we've lost the last two years."
Comments