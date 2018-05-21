'This is finally happening.' Stone Ridge standout ecstatic for next opportunity.

Sarah Jordan was about 7 years old when she started playing volleyball. Stone Ridge Christian coach Ken Shaw remembers Jordan first coming into his gym when she was in second grade.
So it was a special moment for both of them on Monday morning when Jordan signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Regent University in Virginia.
"It's always an honor to be a part of this," Shaw said. "I've known the family for 10 years."
Jordan was surrounded by her family and Knights teammates as she signed her letter of intent.
"It's crazy," Jordan said. "This is finally happening. . . I can't believe I'm going to actually be playing volleyball in college."
Jordan was third on Stone Ridge Christian this past season with 123 kills and first on the team with 33 blocks.
"She's athletic, she has speed," Shaw said. 'She's determined. She has a lot of volleyball knowledge. She's been going to summer camps. She's played quite a few years of club ball. She's worked hard, more than anything she's put the effort into it."
It was Jordan's mother Rhoda Chew, who first saw Regency University mentioned on a TV show. The family looked into the university and eventually Jordan took a visit two months ago.
Jordan liked the campus right away.
"The people were great," Jordan said. "I really liked the staff. I got to know the new coach. I really liked the campus a lot. It's not too big."
Jordan, who has a 3.3 GPA, plans to major in constitutional law.
Moving the across the county wasn't a deal breaker for Jordan when she was evaluating potential destinations for colleges. Especially when there is going to be a beach near by.
"I love home, but I also like venturing out across the country and the world," Jordan said. "Being away for college is going to be an experience and I'm super excited. And I can still go to the beach, which is nice."
Jordan is excited to continue playing volleyball at the college level.
"I'm ecstatic," she said. "I've been playing since I was 7 or 6, I'm just really happy and amazed that I get to continue it. I'm happy I get the opportunity to play in college."
