Chowchilla, Dos Palos upset in semifinals again. Broncos protesting loss.

Jana Pope looked stunned. The Chowchilla High junior couldn't believe the Tribe's softball season was suddenly over.
Pope wanted to play one more game. She wanted a shot to win a second Valley Championship in the same school year after winning a basketball championship in March.
However, No. 3 seed Exeter came up with the clutch hits to pull off a 6-3 upset of No. 2 Chowchilla on Wednesday afternoon in the Central Section Division IV semifinals. The Tribe saw its season end in the semifinals for the second straight year.
"I'm sad," Pope said. "I have no words. I wish we could play for a Valley Championship, especially for our seniors Avery (Fitch) and Ally (Tomlinson)."
It was a tough way to go out for the Tribe (20-9).
Chowchilla outhit the Monarchs 13 to seven. The Tribe's two pitchers Kelsey Volkmar and Pope combined to strike out 18 batters, including nine batters combined in the third and fourth innings.
The one stat that stood out for Chowchilla was 13 base runners left on base. The Tribe kept searching for that big hit with runners on base all game.
"We never got it," said Chowchilla coach Dirk Vlot. "You can't leave 13 runners on base. We had the bases loaded a couple times. We had two runners on base. Leaving 13 runners on base in a seven-inning game is a lot of runners to leave out there."
Exeter built a lead early as Zoie Belk hit a two-run double off of Volkmar in the second inning to give the Monarchs a 2-1 lead.
Kayla Medrano delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single in the third inning to extend the lead to 4-2.
Vlot then brought in Pope in relief.
Pope struck out Bolt on a ball in the dirt, but Bolt reached first and a run was able to score to give Exeter a 5-2 lead. Pope actually struck out the first three batters she faced, but Bolt and Briana Olivarez reached first on balls in the dirt.
Pope struck out four more batters in the fourth inning and finished with 12 strike outs in four and 1/3 innings pitched.
"We out-pitched them," Vlot said.
The Tribe left two runners on in each of the first three innings and left the bases loaded in the fourth and sixth innings.
"We struggled with that," Pope said. "We've struggled with that all season. It just didn't happen for us."
All 13 of Chowchilla's hits were singles and Exeter didn't make an error behind its pitcher Brooklyn Blackmon all game.
Morgan Sewel led Chowchilla's offense with three hits and two RBIs. Avery Fitch added two hits and two runs scored for the Tribe.
Bolt had three hits and three RBIs for the Monarchs.
Exeter will face No. 5 Coalinga in the Valley Championship on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Margie Wright Field at Fresno State.
"It's tough when you know you have one more game left to play," Pope said. "We had a chance to win it and we lost it."
Coalinga 5, Dos Palos 4 (10 Innings) in Dos Palos - The Broncos (25-3) ran into a roadblock in the semifinals for the third consecutive season.
After beating the Horned Toads in their three previous games this year by a combined score of 21-3, Dos Palos lost in extra innings.
"Our bats weren't there, we made a couple big errors," said Broncos coach Irene Barrantes. "They scored their first two runs on errors. It was not a very good game for us."
Dos Palos' Teya Vincent hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game to extra innings.
Coalinga's run in the 10th inning came with some controversy. With runners on first and second base, a Coalinga batter hit a ground ball to third. Dos Palos' Payton Paz tagged third and threw to first for potential double play, but Paz's throw ended up in the dugout. The Horned Toads runner, who began the play at first base was awarded home plate for the go-ahead run.
Barrantes argued the call. When the runner was allowed to score, the game was played under protest. Barrantes has filed a protest with the Central Section office. Her claim is the runner should have been placed at third base after awarding her two bases on the ball out of play.
"Hopefully we'll get to continue the game from that point," Barrantes said.
Comments