Buhach Colony's future football star shines at section track meet.

Trey Paster's future may be in football. The Buhach Colony sophomore is talented on the track as well.
Paster qualified for the CIF State Track and Field Championships next week by surpassing an automatic qualifying mark in the long jump at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championships at Elk Grove High on Friday night.
Paster felt a sense of relief when he heard the mark after his third attempt. The Thunder star jumped 22 feet, 6 and 1/4 inches on his third attempt during the preliminaries during Friday's Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championships at Elk Grove High.
The automatic qualifying mark to earn a trip to state was 22-4. Paster finished fourth on Friday.
"I knew I was going to state when I heard the mark," Paster said. "I was relieved. After the first couple jumps I was hungry."
Paster is one of three local athletes who advanced to the state meet. El Capitan's Dominique Navarrette and Hilmar's Mikela Hirsch qualified on Thursday.
Navarrette won the Masters discus championship for the second consecutive season. The Gauchos senior unleashed a throw of 171 feet and 7 inches to win the title.
Hirsch was one of six high jumpers to clear the automatic qualifying height of 5-4 to punch her ticket to Clovis. Hirsch is just a freshman.
Paster's goal this season was to experience the state meet as a sophomore.
"It feels good to go as a sophomore," Paster said. "That was my main goal all season. I worked hard to get there."
Paster already has two scholarship offers for football from the University of Nevada Reno and the University of Arizona. He has drawn interest from almost every other Pac-12 school and other schools like Mississippi State and Florida. College recruiters love his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame that goes along with his strength and speed.
Paster played in just four football games for the Thunder last season after sitting out half the season after transferring from Stone Ridge Christian.
Paster says most of his focus is on track during the spring but he still does some 7-on-7 workouts with Students With Aspiring Goals (SWAG) and he played on Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard's 7-on-7 team.
"I still do some offseason workouts for football," Paster said. "Most of my focus is on jumping. I get to show coaches and recruiters that I'm one of the top long jumpers in the state as a sophomore."
Other area athletes saw their seasons come to an end after strong performances.
Golden Valley's 4x100 girls relay team of Christie O'Brien, Angelena Williams, Keionnie Clemons and Gillian Gong finished sixth with a time of 48.80 seconds. The Cougars boys 4x400 relay team of Hunter Slatten, Rodney Evans, Elijah Merino and Thomas Rowan placed fifth with a time of 3:23.18.
Hilmar's Isaac Sharpe finished eighth in the 400 with a time of 50.65 seconds. Merced's John Hagerman placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 1:54.97 and Atwater's Abraham Maldonado finished seventh in the same event at 1:55.42. Atwater teammate Clara Harmon finished sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:16.30.
Williams came close to advancing to state in the 100 hurdles. The Golden Valley junior got off to a great start, but clipped a hurdle toward the end and finished fourth with a time of 14.72.
"I felt I could have finished top three if I didn't catch that hurdle," said Williams, as she fought back tears. "That hurdle was the difference. I'll come back next year. I have one more year. I'll work hard in the offseason."
Williams' sophomore season ended when she hit a hurdle at the Central California Conference meet last season.
"That one hurdle, two years in a row now," said Golden Valley coach John Wooding. "She made it all the way here to the Masters finals, but she's definitely not happy. She wants a spot on the podium at state. She set school records this year in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay. She's had one heck of a season."
