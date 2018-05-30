Nickles, UCLA back at the World Series to take their shot at a national championship.

Madilyn (Bubba) Nickles grew up watching the Women's College World Series on TV. The dream was to someday get to play on the big stage.
For the second consecutive year that dream has come true. Nickles and the UCLA softball team have advanced to the Women's College World Series and will open against Florida State on Thursday in Oklahoma City at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
"It was for sure nerve wracking last year," Nickles said. "I didn't know what to expect. You watch it on TV, but it's a different vibe being their live. It was definitely a star struck moment."
The former Merced High star says last year's trip to Oklahoma City seems like a blur now, but she hopes to use that experience to calm the nerves when the Bruins take the field on Thursday night.
That's been the biggest difference between Nickles as a sophomore and last year as a freshman. She came into this season with a full season at UCLA under her belt.
Everything was so new for Nickles last year.
"I've matured a bit," Nickles said. "Having played here once before I have the knowledge of what to expect."
She also didn't have the nagging thumb injury that plagued her most of her freshman season. As a result, Nickles is hitting .405 this season coming into the world series. Nickles has hit eight home runs and drove in 49 runs. She was named to the all-Pac 12 second team.
Nickles played a big role in helping get the Bruins to Oklahoma City again. The sophomore is hitting .526 in seven postseason games with two home runs and eight RBIs.
Nickles ability to step up in big games shouldn't come as a surprise to Merced High fans. During her junior and senior years at Merced, NIckles went 18 for 30 in 10 playoff games with 11 runs, 11 RBIs, seven doubles and two home runs.
Nickles capped her high school career by being named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
Nickles has continued to come through in the clutch for the Bruins. In the regional, Nickles went 6 for 12 in five games with two home runs, three runs scored and seven RBIs. She went 2 for 2 in the regional championship game against Cal State Fullerton with a home run and two RBIs.
In the Super Regional against the University of Arizona, Nickles went 4 for 7 in the two games.
"I tend to get laser focused in intense situations," Nickles said. "I just try to be in the moment. If I'm thinking anything consciously, it's to do it for my teammates. We're all trying to do what we can to win. I want to contribute as much as I can with heart, effort and attitude."
It's not lost on Nickles how fortunate she is to be at the Women's College World Series for a second time in two years.
"It means the world to me," Nickles said. "Who knows if I'll get to be here again. Hopefully I will. I hope to go home with a smile on my face. I want to live in the moment and not take anything for granted."
