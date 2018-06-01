Turlock’s Ten Pin Fun Center will begin league play in September

Word from Mike Buzick, league coordinator for the new bowling center the Ten Pin Fun Center, that is under construction in Turlock, is that their winter leagues are moving back by 2 weeks and will kick-off the week of Sept. 10.
This should give all bowlers a feel for the new center before the start of league play. They can come in and roll on the new lanes and check out the rest of the center. The new entertainment center will be a member of the Modesto USBC.
He is working on their Wednesday night scratch league. It could be a trio draft league. If you drive down 99 and look over at the center you can see that there are a few logo's on the center with their new paint on the building. If you need more information on leagues you can contact Mr. Buzick at 209-541-6381.
MOTHER LODE 500 CLUB RESULTS
A total of 54 men and women were rolling in the Mother Lode 500 Club's annual Handicap 9-pin no-tap singles event held at Black Oak Lanes. The husband and wife combo of Mike and Debra Silva took first in their divisions. Mike cashed with $54 and Debra took home $74.
T.J. Rowen of Atwater will be receiving a check for $63 for coming in second place in the women's division. Norma Espino, President of the Mother Lode 500 Club said that the club did well with the raffles and basket prizes during the day.
GUYS & DOLLS HAVE A NEW CHAMP
It looks like the Savages did the number on D GAS in the Guys & Dolls Tuesday night league in the final roll-off to decide the champions. The members of the Savages with their averages are George Souza (153), Sand Olivarez (119), Steven Olivarez (147), Marie Herrera (154), and Eddie Olivarez (152).
THREE ON A TEAM TOURNAMENT
The Merced/Atwater Women's 500 Club will be holding their annual Three on a Team Mixed tournament on Sunday, June 3 at Bellevue Bowl. It should be a great tournament as the club is noted for having great tournaments at Bellevue.
The team must have one women member of the three members and you to not have to be a 500 club members to bowl, just a current a USBC member. The tourney starts at 1:30 p.m. and has a team maximum of 580. Your composite average of 2017-2018 found on Bowl.com will be used.
Your entry fee is $25 per bowler and you will roll three games of regular bowling. Local club members are asked to wear their shirts. The Three of a Team is limited to the first 33 paid entries. Applications are now available at Bellevue Bowl. Closing date isFriday, June 1.
PRO-AM AT YOSEMITE LANES
Our local bowlers were trying their luck last Friday afternoon at Yosemite Lanes in their Annual Vanessa Brown Homes West PBA regional tournament. Diane Erreca from Los Banos shot up a storm with a handicap total with the pro's scores with a 1,723, Dan Erreca a 1,611, Mickey Wallbaum had a great day with a total of 1,730, and Ed "Slick" Huddleston had a 1,723.
Our group had the pleasure to bowl with Ron Mohr, who recently was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame, Chris Warren of Grants Pass, Ore. a pro who holds a ton of PBA records and titles to his credit, and a young up and coming pro in Carl West from San Jose. They were great to talk with during the day. You never know, some in our group might have placed in the money.
Warren added another PBA50 title worth $1,500 in defeating Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio who received $1,000 over the weekend finals. The pro's are now rolling at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood which is part of the PBA50's Western swing started last Monday. It was a great tournament for the professionals and league bowlers who participated last weekend.
