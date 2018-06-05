Former Gauchos star helps Washington reach first Super Regional in program's history.

This past year has been about adjustments for Braiden Ward.
The former El Capitan High star has had to adjust moving from shortstop to center field. He's had to adjust from hitting high school pitchers to stepping into the box against Division I pitching. Ward has also had to adjust to college life as a freshman at the University of Washington.
So far, so good for Ward.
The two-time Merced Sun-Star Baseball Player of the Year was named to the all-regional team last week after helping the Huskies win the Conway Regional with a perfect 3-0 record. Ward went 4 for 12 at the plate in the three wins and stole a base.
Next up for Washington (33-23) is its first-ever appearance in a super regional. The Huskies will play Cal State Fullerton in a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.
The series begins with the first game at 11 a.m. on Friday., which will be televised on ESPN2. Game two will be played on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. If necessary, the third game will be played at 6 p.m. on Sunday and will be televised on ESPNU.
"It's pretty special," Ward said. "We were picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12. Everybody kind of wrote us off as an average team. We proved a lot of people wrong. We proved we deserve to be here and now we have a chance to go to Omaha."
Ward has made his impact felt as a freshman for the Huskies.
The speedster has started 45 of Washington's 56 games this year and played in 52 games. He's third on the team with a .302 batting average and third in runs scored with 34.
"It's amazing," said El Capitan baseball coach Aaron Ruiz, who coached Ward for three years in high school. "It makes me feel very proud he's able to do this in his freshmen year. He's been able to step up. You can see how his talent has shown through at that level, which I knew it would."
Ward also led the Pac-12 in stolen bases this season with 17.
"That's him. That's his cup of tea," Ruiz said. "He's great at it."
He's fulfilled his role as a table setter this season, reaching base at a .408 clip, which is second on the team.
Adjusting to college pitching hasn't been difficult for Ward.
"You have to have a better approach," he said. "Everyone throws harder. In high school, you're hitting 80 to 85 mph. In college, it's 90 to 95 mph. I used the fall to see the ball and get my timing. You have to see pitches early. You have to read the curveballs in the dirt."
Ward knew his role on the team would be to get on base and let other players knock him in. His ticket into the starting lineup was a move to center field.
The Huskies had veterans Levi Jordan and AJ Graffanino entrenched at the middle infield spots. So when Ward was asked to move to the outfield, he jumped at the chance because he knew it was his easiest path to a spot in the starting lineup.
"I just wanted to play," Ward said. "If I had any shot at playing, it was going to be in the outfield."
The transition from the infield to the outfield has taken a little longer than the adjustments at the plate. He's spent most of his life playing shortstop. Ward has had to learn how to read the ball off the bat in center field. He's also had to learn the different throws from center field.
"Honestly, it's taken a whole year to get locked in," Ward said. "It was just a few weeks ago where I felt super confident throwing the ball. In the beginning of the season, I was kind of nervous. I was used to reading ground balls at shortstop. Now I have to read line drives right at me. Are they going over my head, in the gap or dying. I have to know the different arm angles to throw."
Ward has made some highlight-reel catches in center field, including a catch against the University of Connecticut in the first game of the regional last week.
Ward has been the perfect fit for the Huskies' small-ball approach. He leads the team with 12 sacrifices and he's a threat to steal or take the extra base when he gets on.
The Huskies got hot at the end of the season, winning 11 of their final 15 Pac-12 games to qualify for the postseason.
"It's kind of unbelievable," Ward said. "We had to win so much in the latter of half of the season to make it in. We took two of three from UCLA, we swept Utah and then we had to take one from Stanford when a lot of people thought we would get swept. We went into the regionals knowing in our hearts we could win. It's like our coaches told us, nobody wants to play us right now because we're hot."
