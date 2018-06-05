Results are in from Black Oak Lanes Senior No-Tap

It was a Valley sweep at Black Oak Lanes last Friday afternoon as in the first women's high game pot had Modesto's Betty Gerrison rolling a 300 game.
In third place with her high game was Kim Heller with a 268 from Gustine. In the overall women's series was Heller with a 781, Gerrison in second with a 768, and T.J. Rowen from Atwater in third with a 764.
On the men's side was Turlock's Don Andreno with a first place finish in the high game pot with a 299. Up next will be the senior regular 9-pin no-tap at McHenry Bowl this Friday starting at 1 p.m. with a pot-luck lunch at noon. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $16, the fee includes your high game pot and overall series for men and women.
HIGH ROLLERS
Greg Bennett 244, Dannie Gray 237, Ashley Dehart 181, Dee Dee Jaspersen 170, Mike Danel 236/642, David King 223, Ed "Slick" Huddleston 228, Corey Phillips 244/682, Jerry Hill 663, Stephanie Thompson 579, Jared Fast 224/595, Janie Shank 182, Mike Robb 215, Nevora Nush 189, Larry Valenti, Jr., 256/684, Joanna Summerton 163, and Todd Gilles a 278/741.
SUMMER LEAGUES ARE ROLLING
The summer leagues at Bellevue are up and running. There are a few opening in the Jubilee leagues on Tuesday and Thursday nights and in the senior league on Tuesday afternoon. The Draft trio on Monday might need a few more bowlers to fill up the league. Call Bellevue Bowl at 358-6466 for more information.
68th ANNUAL PEACH CLASSIC IN FULL SWING
As usual, we have a few local bowlers who are on the leader board in Modesto for the Peach. In the high for men is Mike Giordano with a 279. in a tie for 14th, Eric Hickman with a 1,036 total in 95th. Silver Fox bowler, Steve Lewis from Mariposa was in 54th with a 1,046.
The Peach runs through July 30 and the entry fee is $60 for four games with handicap. First place is $2,000, second is $1,500 and they pay $100 down to 100th place. squad times are noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments