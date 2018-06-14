Volunteers sweep doubleheader from Expos

RJ Garcia delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Merced Volunteers a walk-off 8-7 victory over the California Expos in the first game of the doubleheader on Wednesday night at Merced College.
The Volunteers also won the second game 6-2. The Volunteers (6-1) scored four runs in the third inning of the second game with Christian Witt, Joseph Flores, Daniel Beaird, Garcia and John Trujillo delivering run-scoring singles during the frame.
Clayton Hall pitched six innings to get the win in the nightcap. Hall gave up one earned run and struck out five.
In the first game, the Volunteers battled back from a 7-1 deficit with five runs in the fifth inning to set up Garcia’s heroics in the seventh inning.
Merced will be back in action on Tuesday, June 19 at Fresno against the Valley Bears at McClane High School.
